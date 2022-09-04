All the details about the new villain of the tenth installment of Fast and Furious

Speaking to Variety magazine, the actor we met through the series of hbo max, Game of Thrones, gave details about his villain: “I can be the bad boy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa said. It is that it was a pending matter in his career to bring a real bad guy to life. She described him this way: “He is very sadistic, androgynous and has a bit of a peacock… he has a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some problems with his dad, “concluded the actor who gave life to Aquaman in the 2018 film, in which he shared a poster with Nicole Kidman and Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Let us remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had been originally chosen, Justin Lin, who was in charge of directing the ninth film in the saga and four previous ones, decided to resign. As it turned out, Lin (also a screenwriter for this new film) would have gotten tired of Diesel’s rudeness, who would have arrived late to his scenes and would have displayed his bad character. Still, Lin is supposed to be listed as a producer on Fast X.

image.png Jason Momoa is the actor from Aquaman.

Instead of Lin, Louis Leterrier, the director of the action films Transporter 1 and 2, joined. With this issue already resolved, the cast continued to be completed. And now the addition of Alan Ritchson has been announced.

Like Momoa and Alan, Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) also join this tenth installment. Larson’s arrival in the Fast and Furious family was posted on Diesel’s Instagram account: “Yeah, yeah, yeah… You see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh and you’re like, ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ . Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you will meet in Fast 10″.

The rest of the confirmed cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and of course, Vin Diesel. The return of actors and actresses Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren is also expected.

On the other hand, Momoa is looking forward to the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will hit theaters on March 17, 2023. The actor will once again play Arthur Curry, better known as the superhero Aquaman, in this sequel belonging to the universe from DC Comics.