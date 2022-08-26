All the details about the new villain of the tenth installment of “Fast and Furious”

Jason Momoa will don the villain suit in “Fast X.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

During the red carpet in which the third season of the series of appletv+, See, which has him as the protagonist, Jason Momoa gave details about his villain in the film FastX, the tenth film of the saga Fast and Furious. There will be the counterpart of the hero of this story, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. The film is scheduled to release in May of next year.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Speaking to the magazine Variety, the actor we met through the series of hbomax, game of Thrones, gave details about his villain: “I can be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” he said. Momoa. It is that it was a pending matter in her career to bring a real bad guy to life. This is how he described it: “He is very sadistic, androgynous and has a bit of a peacock… he has a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some problems with his father, “concluded the actor who gave life to Aquaman in the 2018 film in which he shared the poster with Nicole Kidman and with the ex-wife of Johnny DeppAmber Heard.

Vin Diesel and Brie Larson, who joined the cast of “Fast X.” (Credit: Instagram @vindiesel)

Let’s remember that Fast X already presented a controversy when the director who had been originally chosen, justin lin, who was in charge of directing the ninth film in the saga and four previous ones, decided to resign. As it turned out, Lin (also a screenwriter for this new film) would have gotten tired of Diesel’s rudeness, who would have been late for his scenes and would have displayed his bad character. Still, it’s supposed to Lin would be listed as producer of fast x

Instead of Lin joined louis leterrierthe director of action films Conveyor 1 and 2. With this issue already resolved, the cast continued to be completed. And now the addition of Alan Ritchson.

The promotion poster for “Fast X” to be released in 2023. (Universal Pictures)



Like Momoa and Alan, they also join this tenth installment Daniela Melchior (suicide squad) Y Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). The arrival of Larson to the family of Fast and Furious was posted on the Instagram account of Diesel: “Yeah, yeah, yeah… You see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh and you’re like, ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this image. However, what you don’t see is the character you will meet in Fast 10″.

The rest of the confirmed cast are Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and of course, Vin Diesel. The return of the actors and actresses is also expected Jason Statham, John Cena, Charlize Theron Y Helen Mirren.

Jason Momoa in the new suit in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” (Warner Bros.)

SecondlyMomoa looking forward to the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, that will hit theaters on March 17, 2023. The actor will play Arthur Curry, better known as the superhero Aquaman, in this sequel belonging to the DC Comics universe.

KEEP READING:

fast and furious 10: Vin Diesel confirmed the official title of the film

Fast X: Which actor joins the tenth installment of Fast and Furious?

Curb Your Enthusiasmconsidered one of the best sitcoms, returns to HBO with season 12