All the details of Blake Lively’s dress that conquered the Met Gala

The actress Blake Lively, who acted as hostess of the met gala with her husband Ryan Reynoldswas the great protagonist of the event held at the Museum Metropolitan of New York City Art.

This year the theme was dedicated to the glamor of the golden age and the Golden Age, which includes between the years 1870 and 1890. That is why the protagonist of ‘Gossip Girls’ He chose a spectacular Atelier Versace design that hid several surprises for the night.

upon arrival, Lively explained to the media “instead of looking at fashion when determining the influences of the dress, I looked at the architecture of New York”. That is why the crown that she wore is related to the emblem of the city, the Statue of Liberty, and the bodice of his dress with the Emire State Building.

Going up the stairs, the American got rid of a cape that looked like a skirt to reveal a spectacular tail in shades of turquoise, orange and metallic pink. The pattern was the constellation on the roof of the Grand Central Stationthe place where Lively made his first scene in the popular series of Gossip Girl.

All the details of Blake Lively's dress that conquered the Met Gala

