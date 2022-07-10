Entertainment

All the details of the film directed by Angelina Jolie and starring Salma Hayek

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

The actress Salma Hayek 55 years old, forged a nice friendship with his colleague Angelina Jolie during the filming of the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’. It was the Mexican who revealed it by posting on her social networks and before thousands of her fans a series of photos of her birthday celebration in which she sees them hugging and enjoying her.

The truth is that this friendship was maintained over time and now Salma Hayek will be part of the cast of the film ‘Without Blood’ that he will direct and produce Angelina Jolie through the Fremantle company. In addition, this will be the fifth film that Brad Pitt’s ex directs and will surely be very successful.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ wears this Spanish firm

27 seconds ago

Angelina Jolie und ihre Tochter Shiloh feiern auf Konzert

3 mins ago

Every Movie Andrew Lincoln Made Before The Walking Dead

12 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister opens up about her brother’s future

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button