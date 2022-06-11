All the details of the film directed by Angelina Jolie and starring Salma Hayek

The actress Salma Hayek 55 years old, forged a nice friendship with his colleague Angelina Jolie during the filming of the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’. It was the Mexican who revealed it by posting on her social networks and before thousands of her fans a series of photos of her birthday celebration in which she sees them hugging and enjoying her.

The truth is that this friendship was maintained over time and now Salma Hayek will be part of the cast of the film ‘Without Blood’ that he will direct and produce Angelina Jolie through the Fremantle company. In addition, this will be the fifth film that Brad Pitt’s ex directs and will surely be very successful.

In the leading roles will be Salma Hayek along with his Mexican colleague Demián Bichir, what he seeks Angelina Jolie in her new role as producer and director is “freedom to tell powerful stories and bring them to a global audience”. Without Blood’ is an adaptation of Italian novelist Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller, called ‘Without Blood’, which was published in 2002.

Apparently Angelina Jolie He has already started with his team to work on the photography of the film, in Rome and in the south of Italy. The script that she will star in Salma Hayek tells the story of Manuel Roca and his family who live very quietly in an Italian countryside.

One day a car with four men on board stops in front of their house and something strange happens that will change their lives forever. With the passing of days, the role it will take will be known Salma Hayek, as he must first finish filming Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance in London.