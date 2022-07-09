all the details of the Netflix movie with Dakota Johnson

With the arrival of July Netflix has presented a completely renewed and hopeful schedule of releases. This is because its new movies and series promise to be a success and continue to attract viewers who bet on the platform every month. Among the new productions that arrive in the catalog of the red N it’s found Persuasiona new movie in which dakota johnson will be the protagonist.

dakota johnson She is one of the best-known actresses in Hollywood with a repertoire in her career in which she has demonstrated her acting level. But now with Persuasion, embarks on a new period adventure that will give much to talk about. However, before the release of this Netflix feature filmwe tell you everything that is known about him.

+ All the details of Persuasion, the new Netflix movie:

– Release date:

Still a few days to go the big launch of Persuasion, but the truth is that the film is getting closer to reaching the platform. Will be next july 15 when this story, which is an adaptation of a Jane Austen novelis available on the streaming giant.

– What is it about?:

Persuasion follows the life of Anne Elliot, a rebellious woman who lives with a pompous family that is always on the verge of bankruptcy. So when Frederick Wentworth, a man she let escape years ago, appears in her life, Anne must choose between leaving the past behind or listening to her heart and giving love a second chance. Even if she is the one who has the chance to save her loved ones by marrying a millionaire. (Spoilers).

– What book adapts and who is Jane Austen?

Despite Jane Austen is one of the most famous writers in Britain, on certain occasions it is worth clarifying. This woman, born in 1775 and died in 1817, established herself, through anonymity, as one of the most important writers of English literature. One of his biggest hits was Pride and Prejudicewhich was first published in 1813 becoming the first romantic comedy in the history of the novel.

The success of Pride and Prejudice It was such that the story was taken to the cinema and the theater on more than one occasion. Although, one of its most remembered adaptations is the one that premiered in 2005 with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyend as leads. This feature film was so successful that it became the symbol of romanticism and period films.

However, now Netflix decided to revive Jane Austen with Persuasion, a novel that bears the same name as the upcoming film. Although, unlike his sensational story of Pride and Prejudice, this is one of the first times that this drama gets to have a film adaptation. And, without a doubt, the one behind the book has a special seasoning: it was the last one the novelist wrote.

It was in 1816 when Jane Austen began to write Persuasion and he finished it just before his death in 1817. That is why, like emmathis story is consecrated as one of his two posthumous novels since it was published in 1818.

– Cast of the movie:

The official protagonist of the story is dakota johnson, who personifies Anne Elliott. But, the truth is that the actress will be very well accompanied by personalities like Cosmo Jarvis, who will be the heartthrob of the story and the great love of the protagonist. Then in the cast are also Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Jake Siame, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Izuka Hoyle, and more.