all the details of the new film

Deadline reports that MGM has officially given the green light to Legally Blonde 3, a new chapter in the saga known in Italy as La Rivincita delle Bionde which has the acclaimed actress as its protagonist Reese Witherspoon.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have officially signed on to write the script, with Reese Witherspoon who will return as the protagonist in the shoes oflawyer Elle Woods; The star will also play the role of producer through her Hello Sunshine studio, in collaboration with the original producer of the franchise Marc Platt.

Deadline previously reported that original saga writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah wrote a script for the third episode, and newcomers Kaling and Goor will pick up on that script rather than write a new one; However, the story will reportedly have a different ending.

Although many film productions are closed, the new MGM Film Group led by Mike De Luca and Pamela Abdy remains very busy in development: recently, they announced several film projects including Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard, the next film by Phil Lord and Chris Miller starring Ryan Gosling based on the novel by Andy Weir, Three Thousand Years of Longing by George Miller and the Ridley Scott film starring Lady Gaga.

For other insights we remind you that Reese Witherspoon recently signed a contract for the lead role in two Netflix movies.