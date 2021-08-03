all the details of the party in the house for the 40 years. And the no to Obama’s party

Tomorrow is the big day. Meghan Markle will celebrate her 40th birthday. A mega party with a “low” profile. In fact, there are only 65 lucky guests invited to the splendid Californian villa of Montecito, purchased by the former actress and Prince Harry at a cost of over 14 million dollars. Colin Cowie, party planner of the stars (in his stable also the Kardashians to Tom Cruise just to name a few), advised by the “new” and inseparable friend Oprah Winfrey, has thought of organizing everything. A choice that pushes the couple more and more towards a Hollywood character more than royal. Very glamorous and little “protocol” for a Birthday Made in the USA that mocks a bit the rigidity of the old Britain the one chosen by Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle, the details of the party

Location

indoors. They chose their home villa or castle as you prefer to call it montecito, where the two young people have lived for a year. Cowie chose among the best catering. Posies &Sugar is the pastry/oven that will guarantee the best of local products, sweets and saui. And then the wines. All local. Californian. At zero km and super selected. Further demonstration of the love for this country that has adopted the Sussexes.

The guests

The number of lucky people circulating in magazines is 65. Not many is true, but even the former princesses have to deal with the Delta variant. And so, the guest list was restricted to family, long-time friends, probably neighbors chosen for friendliness.

Last year it was the other way around. A source close to the couple said that the family, who had just moved to Santa Barbara, had chosen the private dimension. Really it was just the four of them. With Harry who had cooked for his wife his favorite dishes, at the suggestion and helped by his mother-in-law. Just mom Doria Ragland who had babysat Archie in the evening. To give the couple a bit of intimacy. After the chocolate cake baked by her husband, Meghan had opened the gift: a necklace that he himself had designed. And a framed picture of the two of them, which he himself had taken. What a lovely guy who became the former scion scuffled near the beautiful Meghan.

guest star

The guest of honour for this year will certainly be the duke of Sussex’s new dad. David Foster the music producer (also of Whitney Houston) who for Harry became a second father. The Californian one. His wife, Katharine McPhee, is a former schoolmate of Meghan’s. The couple’s son is Archie’s playmate.

The no to Obama’s party

We do not know more about the details of the party and we are only waiting for the photos on social media, but a surprise could (also this time) do it to Meghan, Harry. On Page Six, we read rumors of an intimate holiday that Prince Harry could give to his wife on the occasion of his first 40 candles. And if the royals without coat of arms, are accustomed to celebrating in a “discreet” way (baby shower for Archie apart from that it cost 500 thousand dollars) you can not say the same thing about Obama. Tomorrow, in fact, on the same day that Marklè will turn 40, the former president of the United States will make it 60. But the Sussexes will not participate in the mega party that between discussions (for the 700 guests expected) and preparations (very demanding) is ready for Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend.

The 40 years of the brothers-in-law

Meghan will lead the way on 40-year-old birthdays for the royal house. In January it will also be Kate Middleton’s turn to blow on the 40 candles and in June it will be the turn of her brother-in-law William. Who knows what you thinkno right now at Buckingham Palace.