All the details of the wedding dress that Donatella Versace designed “with love” for Britney Spears | Fashion

Atelier Versace has released the sketch of the wedding dress that Donatella Versace designed for Britney Spears. It is a design made of delicate white silk, with a vertical neckline that wraps around the shoulders and a row of pearl buttons on the back. Composed of a corset that narrows at the waist with an opening at the front of the leg, at the back it continues with three pleats that cascade from the waist in a train of three meters. In the sketch, you can read “With love” and the signature of Donatella Versace, who in addition to the creator of the dress, was one of the guests at the singer’s wedding.

The veil was made up of four and a half meters of silk tulle. The look was completed with pearl-embellished tulle gloves and matching white satin pumps. The dress was hand-sewn by Atelier Versace tailors for more than 700 hours. Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari also wore a custom Atelier Versace tuxedo.

For the big day, Britney Spears trusted the makeup of Charlotte Tilbury, the makeup queen in Hollywood, whom she thanked for all the work on her social networks.

In a message posted on Twitter, Britney Spears shared with her fans the joy she felt at being able to get married. “Wow!! It’s the milk. We did it, we got married. It was a spectacular day. In the morning I was very nervous, but at 2 in the afternoon I felt it. We are getting married. I had a panic attack but then I pulled myself together,” the singer said.