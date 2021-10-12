News

all the details of their magical love at first sight

The love story between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt is much loved by fans, almost as much as that between colleagues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The couple, very close in everyday life, also showed their affinity at work, acting together in Krasinski’s film A quiet place.

According to what the actor revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, for him it was love at first sight: “It was one of those things I didn’t want, I wasn’t thinking about a relationship, but I had to think about my time in LA. Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, “Oh my God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.” While I was shaking her hand I said “I like you” “. The actor then added “It’s one of those things you know as soon as you get to know someone.”

Even Emily Blunt always spent some beautiful words for her husband, like when she said that “Meeting John really changed my life. When I hear his support, I really feel invincible ”.

According to John, the actor owes everything to his show The Office for letting him meet his wife. Before accepting the role of Jom Halpert, in fact, he intended to stop acting: “It would have been an existential crisis, because I would never have met my wife. Actually, when I say that that program has given me everything, I’m not lying ”.

Their love story was just like that of fairy tales, a little less their first date. Krasinski recalled in an interview that to impress her he wanted to take her to a shooting range, because he believed he would never have a chance with her, so he might as well play it all. And instead look at them now, in love like never before, in harmony on and off the set and with two beautiful girls, Hazel and Violet, born respectively in 2014 and 2016.

