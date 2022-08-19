All the details of your second wedding

Yes ok Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They got married a month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, in an impromptu way and only with some of their respective children, now, this weekend they are preparing for their second wedding, but much more elaborate.

The July 16 wedding was held in secret during a fleeting trip, Jennifer Lopez even said that she put on the wedding dress in a room that the chapel had lent her and Ben Affleck in a public bathroom; It was until the next day, when the singer made it known with a peculiar photo of her showing her ring.

However, this weekend, the couple will have a second wedding, which required more planning, as it will be a celebration that will begin this Friday, August 19, and will end until next Sunday, according to a source from the ‘ Diva from the Bronx’ in the middle ‘AND! News’.

JLo and Ben Affleck’s second wedding is taking place in Georgia and all the planning is being orchestrated by the interior designer and event planner. Colin Cowiewho has worked with other celebritiesfor instance, Nicole Kidman Y Kim Kardashian.

It was also mentioned that lifestyle guru Jay Shetty will be in charge of presiding over the ceremony, in which the 53-year-old singer and the 50-year-old actor will again swear eternal love, but this time, in front of their friends and families.

The source commented that it has been a week of hard work for the also actress, as she has been on the lookout for all the details and that everything is in place and “putting the finishing touches on everything”, in addition to her wedding dress was designed by Ralph Lauren.

Why will Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding last three days? According to the medium ‘Today’, the celebration will begin this Friday with a small rehearsal in which the guests will participate, so there will also be a coexistence.

Meanwhile, the official wedding will be held on Saturday, which, according to the source, will be documented by ‘Vogue’ and, finally, a picnic is planned for Sunday. Because the event requires several days, the couple celebrating love took care of having everything ready for those who accompany them.

The source mentioned to ‘E! News’ that the newlyweds “reserved dozens of rooms at Savannah’s best hotels” so their guests can make the most of this holiday weekend.

And, in relation to the guest list, it is expected that they will be just over 100 people who are part of their family circle and their closest friends, so it is expected that among the stars that will attend the event will be Matt DamonAffleck’s best friend and Leah Reminiclose friend of JLo.

