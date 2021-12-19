All the details on hiring, positions and tests

More than 27 thousand hires arriving in the Public Administration. To confirm this directly from Palazzo Chigi, from the Parliamentary Budget Office. The goal is to start the new one Justice reform, in implementation of the provisions of the PNRR.

Justice Reform: new hires arriving in the PA

Plan hiring announced provides for the hiring of ben 27,568 new figures within the Public Administration, mainly with fixed-term contract (only 4.5%, in fact, will be hired full-time and indefinitely).

The placements will mainly take place in central administrations (about 90%) and most of these will concern professionals then employed at Ministry of Justice. All the others, 3,367 units, will be assigned to local administrations.

Here we have already talked about the news regarding prescriptions and minor offenses. As for the work and organization, however, the aim is to optimize and improve the activities of the Process Office. Hence, the maxi competition.

“The provision contains measures aimed at strengthening the administrative capacity of public administrations functional to the implementation of the PNRR and for the efficiency of justice”, reads the government document. “The interventions – it is explained in the same – are articulated on several levels with the aim of responding, on the one hand, to the new needs related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and, on the other, to some of the critical issues that have characterized public administrations (PA) for some time “.

Justice reform and recruitment plan: maxi competition on the way?

Not much has been added on how and when the selection of new figures will take place. The recruitment, of course, will be public, but it has not been specified whether it will take place through competition or evaluation of qualifications.

There selection of new staff in public administrations, as a support and support to the implementation of the PNRR, is part of the maxi hiring plan announced some time ago by Brunetta (here some more details on the places in the competition). It is therefore likely that this time too – as for the South cohesion call – it will be decided to proceed online, through the New Recruitment Portal.

As reported by the UpB, in fact: “The shortage of time forces a simplification of the selection procedures”, but “not without risks regarding the quality of the personnel that will be recruited”.

It is therefore very unlikely that this time we will decide to take the long road of the “classics” public competitions (with tests and preselections, so to speak). Especially for fixed-term hiring. Rather, the aim is to identify capable people and professionals able to provide support in the short term.

To have certain information, however, we will still have to wait.