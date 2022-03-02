All the details on Joey King’s one-of-a-kind engagement ring from Steven Piet

ads

Joey King has a new ring.

The 22-year-old “Kissing Booth” star announced Tuesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet after nearly 2 1/2 years of dating.

Piet, 30, proposed with an elongated Mociun diamond, often referred to as a “moval” as it draws inspiration from marquise and oval cuts, set horizontally in a gold design.

The sparkler also features a larger epaulette diamond and baguette diamonds with darker side stones.

A similar horizontal design is available for purchase on Mociun’s website for $30,000.

King and Piet met on the set of their 2019 Hulu miniseries.stevenpiet/Instagram

“This design is especially modern and edgy and one of the most creative concepts you’ll see,” jewelry designer Mark Broumand told Page Six Style, estimating the sparkler is worth around $120,000.

Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, agrees with Broumand’s assessment, telling us, “The diamond cut and ring design are very unique; it is one of a kind and a handcrafted cut.”

“Design-wise, the diamond is set east-west rather than traditional north-south, and the design evokes traditions from the Art Deco era,” he continued, adding that given the uniqueness of the design, it could be worth up to $150,000. “It’s an antique-inspired ring with a modern twist.”

Piet proposed to King on February 22. joeyking/Instagram

King and Piet reportedly started dating in 2019 when they met on the set of his Hulu miniseries “The Act.”

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can force the air out of your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes good from the undeniable joy,” the actress captioned a series of engagement photos via Instagram Tuesday.

â€œI never knew that the presence and heart of a person could feel like a true home. I never knew that love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.

