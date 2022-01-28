All the details on the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

We will probably never know the exact date, but there is a certainty: this year the wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will be celebrated. As some people close to the couple reported, already two weeks before the marriage proposal, mom Kris Jenner was busy formalizing the first details for this event.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

From what is known, the couple would like to get married as soon as possible and not go too long. We are thinking about the first months of 2022, the time to organize everything and fulfill every request of the couple for their big day. One of these is that it is not too sumptuous a ceremony, indeed you are thinking of something without too many guests and that involves more family and closest friends.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Helping Kris Jenner is Mindy Weiss, one of the most famous wedding planners in the United States specializing in celebrity weddings. Weiss would have defined Kourtney like a very calm bride who involves her partner a lot in the choice of details and who only asked that that day be the celebration of their love.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

As for the guests, the list is still top secret. From the first rumors it is certain that Scott Disick will not be there who, despite having remained on excellent terms with his mother Kris and all other family members and you attend Kardashian events often, not a welcome person. Indeed, after his latest public releases, the relationship between him and Kourtney they would not be relaxed at all and contacts would be limited to those of child management.

Now, the real question is: Kim Kardashian will participate paired with Pete Davidson? And especially Khloè will come with Tristan Thompson or is their relationship finally and definitively closed? In a few months we will have our answers.