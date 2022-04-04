all the differences and how much each model costs

We analyze the features of all Apple TV models available in the market.

The device AppleTV It is a wonderful product capable of making the dreams of any user of the Apple ecosystem come true. With the Apple TV we can watch our favorite Netflix series, watch YouTube videos, listen to music on Apple Music, view the iPhone photo gallery and even play games with MFi controllers.

The last time Apple released a new Apple TV model was in mid-2021 with the launch of the Apple TV 4K with an A12 Bionic processor and a redesigned Siri Remote.

This new product joined a series of models from previous generations of Apple TV, so if you are thinking of purchasing this great miniature device, you will be very interested to know all the differences between all Apple TV models and how much each one of them.

All Apple TV models

Apple, hand in hand with the good Steve Jobs -CEO of the firm at the time-, presented its first Apple TV model in January 2007. Since then, the company with the bitten apple logo has been perfecting its small device designed for the living room of our homes, until reaching the second generation Apple TV 4K in 2021.

These are all the Apple TV models that the company has launched on the market:

Apple TV (1st generation)

Year: 2007

2007 Colour: Silver

Silver Ability: 40GB and 160GB

40GB and 160GB Processor: Intel Crofton Pentium M

Apple TV (2nd generation)

Year: 2010

2010 Colour: Black

Black Ability: 8GB NAND Flash

8GB NAND Flash Processor: Apple A4

Apple TV (3rd generation)

Year: 2012

2012 Colour: Black

Black Ability: 8GB NAND Flash

8GB NAND Flash Processor: Apple A5

Apple TV HD (4th generation)

Year: 2015

2015 Colour: Black

Black Ability: 32GB and 64GB

32GB and 64GB Processor: Apple A8

Apple TV 4K (1st generation)

Year: 2017

2017 Colour: Black

Black Ability: 32GB and 64GB

32GB and 64GB Processor: A10X Fusion

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation)

Year: 2021

2021 Colour: Black

Black Ability: 32GB and 64GB

32GB and 64GB Processor: A12 Bionic

Several interesting things to add before starting with the next section on Apple TV. First of all, it is curious to discover that Apple tends to update this device every two or three years, but keeping the same design compact and minimalist. Another very suggestive note in relation to the Apple TV Siri Remote control, its design has ended up being a kind of fusion between the control of the first original model (first generation) and the previous generation model (4K).

All the differences between Apple TV models

It has been 15 years since the launch of the first Apple TV model, so it is logical and natural to think that there are a huge number of differences between all models. It can be a bit complex to distinguish between all the features of so many devices. Therefore, from iPadízate we are going to proceed to attach a comparative table with all the differences present in the models of the latest generations of Apple TV so that you are totally clear about what you need if you want to buy an Apple TV.

Apple TV – 3rd generation Apple TV HD – 4th generation Apple TV 4K – 1st generation Apple TV 4K – 2nd generation Processor Apple A5 Apple A8 A10X Fusion A12 Bionic Storage 8GB NAND Flash 32GB and 64GB 32GB and 64GB 32GB and 64GB OS Apple TVSoftware 8.4.2 tvOS 12.0 tvOS 14.0 tvOS 15.4 ports HDMI (720p or 1080p), Micro USB and Ethernet HDMI 1.4 (720p or 1080p), USB-C and Ethernet HDMI 2.0a (2160p, HDR and Dolby Vision) and Gigabit Ethernet HDMI 2.1 (4K, HDR and Dolby Vision) and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity Bluetooth, WiFi and Ethernet Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and AirPlay Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet and AirPlay Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet and AirPlay Colour Black (silver handle) Black (black controller) Black (black controller) Black (silver handle) Dimensions and weight 2.3 x 9.8 x 9.8cm 3.5 x 9.8 x 9.8cm 3.5 x 9.8 x 9.8cm 3.5 x 9.8 x 9.8cm

Other significant differences

These are the four models of the latest generations of Apple TV that you can find on the market both on second-hand item sales platforms and in official Apple stores.

Additionally, it is also worth mentioning that the third generation Apple TV does NOT have an app storewhile Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) models do have an App Store from which users can download their favorite apps.

On the other hand, as we indicated previously, there are other small differences in the design of Apple TV devices. As a general rule, the small equipment for reproducing audiovisual content not much has changed over the years, but its Siri Remote control has, going on to have many more buttons and functions. Also, the Siri Remote on the second-generation Apple TV 4K is slightly larger than the remote on previous generations.

How much does each Apple TV model cost?

If you are thinking of buying an Apple TV to enjoy all its advantages in your living room, it is convenient that you know what the prices of the different Apple TV models are.

In some cases, such as the third generation Apple TV, it is difficult to know at what price it can be found on platforms such as Aliexpress, eBay or Wallapop. So in this case it will be an approximate price of what you can find.

Third generation Apple TV

The Apple TV (3rd generation) can be found on platforms like Wallapop for around €25 – €40. If you plan to buy one, keep in mind that it is a second-hand equipment.

Buy third-generation Apple TV

AppleTVHD

The fourth-generation Apple TV—later dubbed Apple TV HD—comes with the remote. Siri Remote 2nd generation incorporated and is available in its version of 32GB at the official Apple store on Amazon for €159.

Know more: Apple TVHD

Apple TV 4K

How could it be otherwise, Apple also sells its latest generation of Apple TV 4K on Amazon. The version with 32 GB of storage capacity is available for €199 while the version with 64 GB of storage capacity costs 219 euros.

Know more: Apple TV 4K (32GB) Know more: Apple TV 4K (64GB)

Now you have your new Apple TV! And now that? Everything imaginable and much more. From streaming series and movies on Netflix to playing great games like Alto’s Odyssey, going through meditation exercises, consulting cooking recipes, seeing astronomy constellations, mirroring the content of your iPhone screen on the television and much more. Personally, I’ve been using the Apple TV for many years and, in fact, it’s my favorite Apple device for many reasons. It’s “my little box of happiness”. Will it become yours too?

