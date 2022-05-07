all the differences and which one to buy

Share

We made an extensive comparison of two of the most popular iPad models on the market.

The iPad is one of the most successful products on the market in the technology industry. The Apple tablet is, year after year, the best-selling tablet in the sector with outrageous figures that are well above large competitors such as Amazon, Samsung, Lenovo or Microsoft. Without going any further, last year the signature of the bitten apple logo managed to reach figures of 19.1 million iPad units sold, obtaining a 42.2% market share.

All the features and technical specifications that the different iPad models have, as well as their harmonious fusion between software and hardware, make the Apple tablet practically the perfect tablet. However, purchase an new iPad It is a headache for many consumers since there is a wide range of iPad models and they have an infinite number of differences.

If you are thinking of buying an iPad you don’t have to worry, from iPadízate we are here to help you decide which model to buy. In this buying guide we will invite you to know what are the differences between the iPad and iPad Pro models so you can opt for one model or another and buy the iPad that best suits your tastes and needs.

Comparison between iPad and iPad Pro

Technical specifications

Unlike in other cases, such as the comparison between iPad and iPad mini, the difference between the iPad Pro line and the normal iPad range is abysmal. The iPad Pro models have the latest technology available for tablets while the “original” iPad maintains features specially implemented to offer the best possible value for money.

Getting into the matter, these are all the technical specifications of the 9th generation iPad and the two current iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro 11 iPad Pro 12.9 iPad (9th generation) Dimensions 24.76 x 17.85 x 0.59cm 11″ x 8.5″ x 0.25″ 25.06 x 17.41 x 0.75cm Weight 468g 684g 487g Colors Space Gray and Silver Space Gray and Silver Space Gray and Silver Screen 11-inch Liquid Retina display 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display 10.2-inch Retina display display technologies Promotion, True Tone Promotion, True Tone True Tone maximum brightness 600 nits 1,600 nits 500 nits Resolution 2388 x 1668 at 264 ppi 2732 x 2048 at 264 ppi 2160 x 1620 at 264 ppi Processor chip M1 chip M1 A13 Bionic chip RAM 8GB and 16GB 8GB and 16GB 3GB Operating system iPad OS 15 iPad OS 15 iPad OS 15 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB 64 and 256GB Rear camera 12 Mpx wide angle and 10 Mpx ultra wide angle 12 Mpx wide angle and 10 Mpx ultra wide angle 8MP Front camera 12 Mpx ultra wide angle 12 Mpx ultra wide angle 12 Mpx ultra wide angle Audio 4 speakers 4 speakers 2 speakers Battery up to 10 hours up to 10 hours up to 10 hours main sensors FaceID FaceID Touch ID on home button Apple Pencil Compatible with 2nd generation Compatible with 2nd generation Compatible with 1st generation Smart Connector Yes Yes Do not Base price €879 €1,199 €379

The two iPad Pro models have an 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen with technology ProMotion Y True Tone. For its part, the 9th generation of Apple’s regular iPad has a 10.2-inch Retina display and True Tone technology.

The processor in the iPad Pro line is the chip M1one of Apple’s most advanced chips that provides 8GB of RAM on lower versions of storage and 16 GB in 1TB and 2TB versions. As for the normal iPad, Apple once implemented the chip A13 Bionicwell below the M1 chips but still a processor that offers great performance and 3GB of RAM.

The rear camera on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a wide-angle lens 12 megapixels and an ultra wide angle lens 10 megapixels while the rear camera of the 9th generation iPad has 8 megapixels.

Main differences between iPad and iPad Pro

Processor

The biggest difference between the iPad Pro product line and the 9th generation iPad is found in its processor. This is a beastly difference in performance, however today it is very difficult to find an iPad whose performance is not above consumer expectations. Namely, the iPad’s A13 Bionic chip will give you great performance and there will be a very rare occasion where your iPad experiences lag or other processing issues.

If you plan to buy an iPad to work on your projects, to take it to the office or to study in class, you should know that the normal iPad will meet all your expectations. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more powerful machine to execute multiple heavy processes such as video editing or programming, the iPad Pro is your ally.

Screen

Another of the most important factors when deciding which iPad to buy is, of course, the screen. And in this section the iPad Pro far exceeds not only the normal iPad, but also the rest of the tablets from the Cupertino company.

Apple iPad Pros feature ProMotion technology, which helps achieve a 120 Hz refresh rate and 120 FPS. True Tone technology, on the other hand, allows the screen to adapt its color tone in relation to the surrounding environment and is available on both iPad and iPad Pro.

Last but not least, both the 11-inch iPad Pro screen and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen are larger than the regular iPad screen. Although this difference will not matter to many consumers since it depends a lot on how you use the tablet.

Other differences

Then consumers can take into account other factors when buying an iPad or iPad Pro. Like facial recognition FaceID, which is present in the iPad Pro; or the design of the tablet itself, since the iPad Pro has a design full-screen minimalist and the iPad still has a more classic look.

Now, there is a wide range of iPad Pro products apart from the current models if we take into account previous generations. In the event that you decide to buy a model from this line, you should take a look at this comparison between all Apple iPad Pros. Additionally, it is also worth mentioning that you can opt for another range such as iPad mini or iPad Air.

