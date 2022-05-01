all the differences and which one to buy

Share

If you are hesitating between buying the iPad mini or the normal iPad, here is a comparison between both models to choose the perfect model for you.

The iPad catalog has been growing over time and we have several models of different sizes and specifications so that each user can choose the perfect iPad. And two of the most interesting iPads that Apple has are the iPad mini and iPad entry.

These are the two cheapest Apple iPads and they have many similarities and also many differences. If you are doubting which of the two iPads to buy, the iPad mini or the normal iPad, we are going to buy them so that you dispel all your doubts about both models.

Comparison between the iPad mini and the iPad 2021

Despite being two quite different iPads, many will have doubts about which one to buy being the two cheapest iPad in the Apple catalog. That is why we have compared them thoroughly so that you can choose the perfect one for you.

Specification table

ipad mini iPad (9th generation) Dimensions 19.54 x 13.48 x 0.63cm 25.06 x 17.41 x 0.75cm Weight 293g 487g Colors Space Grey, Star White, Pink and Purple Space Gray and Silver Screen 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display Retina display 10.2 inches display technologies True Tone True Tone maximum brightness 500 nits 500 nits Resolution 2266 x 1488 at 326 ppi 2160 x 1620 at 264 ppi Processor A15 Bionic chip A13 Bionic chip RAM 4GB 3GB Operating system iPad OS 15 iPad OS 15 Storage 64 and 256GB 64 and 256GB Rear camera 12MP 8MP Front camera 12 Mpx ultra wide angle 12 Mpx ultra wide angle Audio 2 speakers 2 speakers Battery up to 10 hours up to 10 hours main sensors Touch ID on unlock button Touch ID on home button Apple Pencil yes, 2nd generation yes, 1st generation Smart Connector Do not Do not price from €549 €379

Similarities

Although it may not seem like it, both iPad models have some similarities. We have the same storage capacity and the same front camera with Centered Framing for video calls. We also have Touch ID in both models, although in different positions. Plus, both are compatible with the latest version of iPadOS, and will be for many years to come.

Key differences

Although there are similarities between both models, it is clear that the differences between them are more relevant. They are not two similar devices, despite the fact that they are the two cheapest iPads that Apple sells.

Design

Clearly we are facing two very different iPad in terms of design, not only because of the size, but also because of the philosophy. The 9th generation iPad maintains the classic iPad design, with larger frames and a home button at the bottom. It is the only iPad model that maintains this design and the home button.

The iPad mini on the other hand has the design of the most modern iPads, it looks like a miniature iPad Air, which in turn is almost identical to the iPad Pro. We have straight sides, very thin frames and a more modern overall design.

Screen

Another fundamental difference. The iPad mini features a smaller, more manageable panel at just 8.3 inches, it is the smallest iPad that Apple has. For his part the iPad 9th generation has a larger 10.2-inch screenmaking it a more “all-in-one” device.

On the other hand, although both panels have True Tone technology, that of the iPad mini is quite superior. We have integral lamination, anti-reflective film and wide color gamut (P3), so it is a better screen objectively speaking.

Processor

Another difference that must be valued, we have a processor two generations more modern in the iPad mini. It is true that in ordinary tasks, browsing the internet, watching series or playing games, you will not notice the difference. However, if you want to do something more demanding, like video or photo editing, the iPad mini will offer a better experience.

The A15 Bionic is between 30 and 40% more powerful than the A13 Bionic, it is also more energy efficient and it is compatible with 5G. So we are facing a much superior processor that makes the iPad mini is much more powerful than the iPad 2021.

Apple Pencil generation

Both iPad models are compatible with the Apple Pencil, but with different generations of it. The iPad mini is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, which is charged wirelessly from the iPad itself. For his part, the iPad 2021 is compatible with the first Apple Pencilwhich is charged via the Lightning connector.

USC-C and Lightning

Most iPads have made the jump to USB Type-C, which is more compatible with third-party accessories. The iPad mini uses this connection, however the iPad 9th generation keeps Lightning as a charging port, being the only iPad that does.

Price

The price is another quite important difference to take into account. The iPad mini starts at 549 euros, while the iPad 2021 starts at 379 euros. It is a difference of 170 euros that should be evaluated before making a decision.

Which one would I buy?

After the comparison comes the difficult moment when you have to choose a model. If you are a basic iPad user or want a large screen on which to watch series and movies comfortably, the entry-level iPad is ideal for you. It has plenty of power to work with and is also cheaper.

However, I would go for the iPad mini. We have a more modern design, more power, USB-C and a better screen. It is true that it is a smaller screen, but I think it is big enough to enjoy it. It’s the one I would buy.

See on Amazon.es: iPadmini See on Amazon.es: iPad 2021 Which iPad to buy in 2022: the best buying guide

Whichever iPad you choose, you can’t go wrong. Either of these two iPads is a good option and you’ll be taking home a great device, compatible with the latest version of iPadOS 15 and that will be updated for many years.

