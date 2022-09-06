All the Disney hits in which Selena Gomez participated

Selena Gomez She started her career from when she was just a girl until she became the artist she is today. Throughout her career, she has participated in more than 34 films and television programs, but we want to focus on the programs and films of Disney in which he was, which were the ones that marked his beginnings.

The race of Selena Gomez It started in 2002 when I was just 10 years old. But it was only in 2006 that she got her first chance to join the Disney world when she appeared as a guest in an episode of “Zack and Cody: Twins in Action.”

A year later he got a role in the series “Hannah Montana”, starring Miley Cyrus, where he played the pop star Mikayla. In parallel, she filmed two pilot episodes for two possible spin-offs that were being planned, but finally she got the role that would change her career completely: Alex Russo in “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place. (Source: DisneyChannel)

In 2008 it was announced that the program would have a second season, that same year Selena Gomez He participated in the Disney special “Studio DC: Almost Live” and recorded two songs: the song “Cruella de Vil” for the compilation album DisneyMania and “Fly to Your Heart” for the soundtrack of the animated film Tinker Bell.

He did some special appearances. She was in “Zack and Cody: Twins in action” as a guest in her role as Alex Russo and joined “Sunny, among stars”.

Related news

In 2009, she starred with Demi Lovato in the movie “Princess Protection Program”, and together they recorded the promotional theme, titled “One and the Same”. This same year she landed the lead role in “Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie”.

The beginning of the end

Selena Gomez made two participations in the programs “What’s up!” and “PrankStars” in 2011. A year later the fourth and final season of “Wizards of Waverly Place” would arrive, which marked the end of her career as a star. Disney.

Currently, the 30-year-old interpreter is part of the successful “Only Murders in the Building”, where in addition to acting she is also an executive producer. She also launched her own cooking show called “Selena + Chef” for HBO Max. What show do you remember? Selena Gomez?

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.