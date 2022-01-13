All the dream homes of George and Amal Clooney around the world

2014

2014 was a very important year for the Clooney. George and Amal got engaged and then married, spending their honeymoon, as she later told Vogue in 2018, “camped in the unfurnished rooms” of their property they bought shortly before on the private island of Sonning Eye, on the Thames. It appears that the couple paid about $ 13 million for the purchase of this splendid villa, which features an entrance hall with “soaring ceilings” and “refined Georgian-style wood paneling”, reports the article on Vogue; a beautiful living room with family photos; a poolside bar; and a screening room with 16 seats. There is also a winter garden with citrus trees, where Amal was photographed for the cover story of Vogue. The activist then explained that the glassed-in pool house serves as both a “party area” and a workspace for George and Amal, who also have their studios upstairs, probably used to enjoy a break from the main building. of the house, often dominated by twins.

2016

George and Amal bring attention back to the United States with the purchase of a luxury apartment in late 2016, reportedly spending $ 14.7 million on a home that spans a full floor in a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan. The glass tower of the building was designed by Foster & Partners and includes 94 residential units, each of which features large windows, high ceilings and polished concrete floors. Common facilities include a swimming pool, library, gym, luxury food market and, on the ground floor, the chef’s restaurant Joël Robuchon. The location was ideal for both Clooneys, but especially for Amal, thanks to its proximity to the United Nations and Columbia Law School, where she was teaching at the time. Not much is known about the current features of the apartment, as the couple care about privacy, but it seems that Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have taken up their home just one floor above theirs. The couple probably still own the apartment.

2021

For the Clooneys, the new year begins with rumors of another major property purchase: a $ 8.3 million wine estate in Provence, in Brignoles, France, known as Domaine du Canadel. The 18th century estate is located about twenty kilometers from Château Miraval, the vast estate of another very dear friend of George, Brad Pitt, covers about 170 hectares of land, and includes large gardens, a lake, an olive grove, a 22-meter swimming pool with shaded area, tennis courts and a vineyard. The total number of bedrooms and bathrooms is certainly not a publicly accessible figure, but given that the main house is approximately 930 square meters spread over three floors, there is no shortage of space to accommodate visiting friends. In July it looked like the sale had been completed, as the mayor of Brignoles officially welcomed the couple on Twitter: «Welcome to Brignoles! It’s official, George and Amal Clooney are the new residents of our beautiful community, “tweeted Didier Brémond,” I had the pleasure of meeting them, at their invitation, at the Domaine du Canadel, where they will soon be moving to. “