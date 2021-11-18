all the episodes of anger in his career

After the sensational defeat against Serbia which cost his Portugal direct access to the World Cup in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo was furious in the middle of the field . After the triple whistle, in fact, some videos that have taken him as he vented against the coach Fernando Santos . It is not the first episode of anger on the pitch for the Portuguese champion, and indeed one of the most famous has always occurred against Serbia but in the first leg. In the final moments of the match in Belgrade, which ended 2-2, Ronaldo had in fact scored the goal of the possible 3-2, with the ball entered just over the line. Without the goal line technology, however, the referee did not concede the goal, declaring that the ball had not crossed the line. Ronaldo exploded leaving the field and throwing the captain’s armband to the ground.

Portugal in the playoffs, Ronaldo furious

Cristiano Ronaldo, all the episodes in his career

Such incidents also occurred at real Madrid, as in the match against Almeria in 2015. A simple match for the Blancos where Ronaldo hoped to increase his goal record to aim for the golden shoe. In an easy tap-in in front of the empty goal, however, he was anticipated by Alvaro Arbeloa, who thus celebrated his first goal of the season. The exultation, however, was ruined by a furious CR7, visibly annoyed by the denied network. Even in his first experience at the Manchester United we remember for example the substitution in the derby against Manchester City. Ronaldo had just scored and it was a tactical change, in view of future games, for Sir Alex Ferguson. The decision, however, was badly digested by Ronaldo who burst into tears on the bench. Also on Portugal, one of the most famous episodes is in a friendly match in 2010 against Spain. Ronaldo became the protagonist of a incredible goal, overcoming all the Spanish defense and beating Casillias with a lob. With the ball now almost in goal though intervened Nani with a useless header triggering offside. Even in that case CR7 reacted furiously, immediately confronting his former partner at Manchester United who was forced to issue a public apology the day after the game, despite being a friendly match won by Portugal himself 4-0. Finally, a recent example is the outburst against Hungary at Euro 2016, with a scream that contained all his anger for the final result of 3-3.