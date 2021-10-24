All The Equalizer 2, film with Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington he first reads in sequel of one of his films: we are talking about The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable, a 2018 film directed by Antoine Fuqua (trailer here), aired on 12 October in the early evening on RaiDue. This is the fourth collaboration between the director and Washington, later Training Day (for which he was awarded theOscar like best leading actor), The Equalizer – The Avenger And The magnificent 7.

The film, inspired by the TV series from the 1980s An executioner in New York, tells the story of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington), a retired former secret agent which is maintained by being a driver. What he hasn’t abandoned after his CIA career is his sense of justice, which leads him to stick up for always the weakest. But with the help of her friend and former colleague Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), McCall covertly continues to participate in operations secret.

When Susan, along with the agent Dave York (Pedro Pascal), must deal with a murder-suicide occurred in Brussels, falls into one trap, and Robert is forced to to intervene in first person. The former agent then begins his own investigations to find out what happened to her friend and, from Belgium, she gets in touch with York, also her old colleague. The latter, however, she thought him dead, as in the first film McCall faked his disappearance to return to a quiet life in his hometown of Boston.

The film then alternates moments of the everyday life of Robert, who drives his taxi and reads the books he is so fond of, to scenes much more lively and of action, in which the former CIA agent returns to take on the role of the Lawbringer, so selfless and generous with the weak how much ruthless and violent with the bad guys.