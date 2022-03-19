All the factors that trigger sciatica – Targatocn.it

Have you ever heard of the “Biology of Emotions”? I am talking about the biological basis of emotions, a scientific approach that is based on the idea that some emotions are the product of phylogenetically ancient and anatomically defined neuronal systems, which have evolved to allow the survival of the individual and the species.

The problem is that, if badly managed, these emotions can contribute to the genesis of many pathologies. Every day our body has to deal with a whole series of factors which, interacting with each other, modify our homeostasis, influencing our state of health, even psycho-emotional. What until a few decades ago was “described” as a generic “state of stress” is now being studied and evaluated as an important pathological cofactor.

It therefore becomes essential to identify the origin of our emotions and the mechanisms that regulate them, to be able to clarify, not only the connections with neurological and psychological disorders, but also with the disorders that occur on a physical / organic and functional level. This is why it is important, when making a diagnosis, to consider every factor predisposing the disease, without stopping only at the symptoms.

Today we will try to do it, taking into consideration a very common pathology: sciatica, or the inflammation of the sciatic nerve, the longest and most voluminous in the human body. It originates in the lumbosacral region and extends along the back of the legs to the feet. The sciatic nerve consists of the fourth and fifth lumbar spinal nerves and the first three spinal nerves of the sacrum. Sciatic pain usually radiates down one leg, starting posteriorly at the buttock and continuing along the back of the thigh, the popliteal fossa, the back side of the lower leg and ending in the foot.

Let us now try to analyze the matter from a holistic point of view, that is to say we take into consideration all the factors that can lead a person, genetically predisposed, to suffer from this annoying inflammation of one of the nerves of the peripheral nervous system. Sciatica manifests itself with symptoms such as pain, tingling, burning, cramps and, in severe cases, even with a functional alteration of the limb. But what emotional discomfort could be hidden behind this pathology? Can anxiety, nervous tension and stress contribute to the genesis of this neuritis? Yes, according to sciences such as Nutrigenomics, Psychosomatics and PNEI, which argue that it is wrong to analyze diseases only from a biological / organic, toxic-infectious, traumatic or genetic point of view, without also evaluating psychological, social and environmental factors. that provoke emotions in us.

And this is because, anxiety, suffering and in general too painful emotions always find the soma as a way of discharge and, depending on one’s genetic predisposition, will alter specific structures such as, for example, the nerve fibers that constitute our nerves. When we talk about nerves, we are talking about the peripheral nervous system, which is closely related to the central one.

Nerves have the important task of carrying nerve impulses from the central nervous system to the periphery, and vice versa. They spread the signals necessary for muscle movement, carry sensory information and control reflex responses. Specifically, the sciatic nerve has both a motor function (that is, it controls the muscles) and a sensory function (that is, it innervates the skin areas), which is why when it is inflamed the symptoms can affect both functional spheres.

The main cause of the onset of sciatica is undoubtedly the compression of the sciatic nerve or the surrounding spinal nerves, resulting in irritation and pain. There are risk factors that can worsen the pathological picture or accelerate the degenerative process, and they are: heavy or repetitive work, especially in rotation; advanced age which favors dehydration of the intervertebral discs; marked body overweight and sedentary lifestyle; diabetes; incorrect postures. But the most common cause are traumatic-infectious pathologies affecting the oste-articular apparatus and skeletal muscle of the back. Now, let’s analyze it on a psychosomatic / emotional level as well.

The sciatic nerve originates in the lumbo-sacral part of the back and is a component of the nervous system. At this point, the question we must ask ourselves is: what emotions do the back and nervous system take on? The truth is that, every day, we live stressful situations without respecting our limits, this means that both structures are loaded with burdens and responsibilities that in the long run become too burdensome. And so, the back bends, writhes, inflames, while the nervous system becomes stressed, exhausted, and they both indulge in pain and disease. Theirs is an ignored or underestimated response of anger and suffering. And in the end, following our indifference, the disorder becomes chronic: the back is deformed and our nervous system is altered.

On a psychosomatic level, the lumbo-sacral region of the back tells us about our ability to stand alone and walk with our legs, the ability to break with the past, with family and social stereotypes and the ability to conceive and carry out our life projects. So the people who suffer in this region are usually stuck people who can’t take that important “step” towards healthy change. They are usually people who suffer from anxiety or who cannot manage daily tensions, putting their psyche under stress.

Thus their nervous system unloads on the soma, triggering inflammations that can affect organs, systems or specific muscle groups, tendons and joints or structures such as the nerve fibers constituting the nerves, causing the well-known peripheral neuropathies, such as sciatica. Anxiety and psycho-emotional tensions are discharged, through the nervous system, on the back which stiffens, causing a series of chain problems that strongly affect the entire area (cervical, dorsal, lumbar, sacral). Emotions, at the level of the sciatic nerve, act like activators of tension, blockages and contractures.

Repetitive tensions lead to the perpetuation of incorrect positions which easily lead to problems such as hernias, arthrosis, arthritis. From a psychosomatic point of view, those who suffer from sciatica it may be a person who for a long time has been “forced to act out of necessity”, constantly putting aside their personal needs and living in a state of self-deprivation. A personality pervaded by a strong sense of duty, uncompromising and with an excessive moral rigidity (as well as muscular!). There is always a psycho-emotional alteration behind a non-traumatic pathology. This is why it is important to evaluate each factor, when our body tells us about its imbalance, through the disease.

We must learn to analyze our behaviors and discover any errors or deficiencies, especially nutritional ones. In the case of sciatica pain, on a practical level, you don’t have to stop at the symptoms alone. Taking painkillers and anti-inflammatories alone will not solve the cause of the alteration, it will only give you temporary relief. It is necessary to analyze everything, even the nutritional aspect, because an unbalanced diet can feed the problem, as well as the presence of intestinal dysbiosis or the alteration of digestion.

I want to point out three nutrients “friends” of the sciatic nerve with an anti-inflammatory and trophic action: alpha-lipoic acid, an antioxidant capable of recycling vitamin C and vitamin E from their oxidized forms. It stimulates the elimination of toxic metals such as Cadmium, Lead and Mercury. Furthermore, it acts in the oxidation processes of carbohydrates and fatty acids, which lead to the production of energy. N-Acetylcysteine ​​(NAC), a precursor of Glutathione as it is used by the body to obtain Cysteine. The integration of NAC is therefore useful to the body for the synthesis of Glutathione, an excellent antioxidant. Nerves love antioxidants!

Group B vitamins, essential for the correct functioning of the central and peripheral nervous system, the immune system and hematopoietic tissue. They improve muscle tone and energy metabolism. They have cardio and neuroprotective properties, and are excellent liver antioxidants. The action of group B is essential for the organism because it participates in the synthesis of indispensable biological mediators; supports cell viability; modulates nerve function. That is why it is very useful in case of nervous breakdowns, stress, mood disorders, concentration and memory… and sciatica.

To conclude, remember that the psyche unloads on the body what would be too burdensome for it to manage and whoever pays for it is the target organ or structure, that is, that part of the body responsible for “metabolizing” that particular emotion. Rely on competent professionals able to “educate” you to the right knowledge of your body, with a holistic view of health that includes the whole of your “person” and not a single “piece”!