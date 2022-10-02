All the famous boyfriends that Natalie Portman had

Since ten years ago Natalie Portman She is a married woman, but before that she had an interesting love life made up of well-known names in show business. Many of the a couple he had are some of the most famous actors in Hollywood, while others excel in music and dance.

Who are the men Natalie Portman has dated?

The truth is that Natalie Portman He speaks little and nothing about his personal life, which has made it very difficult to confirm some of his romances, although he has not been spared from talking about them.

Natalie Portman is not a person who likes to talk about her relationships.

In the year 2000 it began to be rumored that the chemistry between Hayden Christensen Y Natalie Portman in the prequels of starwars passed through the screen. The reality is that, despite the fact that these sayings were very strong, it was never possible to confirm whether they were real or not because they were in charge of keeping the whole situation very hermetic.

At about the same time, people began to talk about the supposed romance that the actress had with the musician Moby. About this story there have been conflicting versions, because despite the fact that she took the trouble to deny it, he wrote in her book that they had a brief romance.

In 2003, the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder met the mexican Gael Garcia Bernal, with whom he began dating (at least publicly) in 2004. A few years later their relationship would come to an end due to infidelity on the part of the actor. Shortly thereafter, another case was discussed. boyfriendthe actor Jake Gyllenhaalwith whom he had something intense and temporary that did not last more than a couple of months.

A year later, in 2007, the famous actor and protagonist of the film Alfie, Jude Lawbegan to be associated with Natalie Portmann. This was never confirmed even though the rumors were very strong. During 2009, Rodrigo Santoro Y natalie They did everything to keep their relationship away from the media, until it was finally leaked that they were enjoying a moment together, nothing very serious.

Natalie with her current husband, Benjamin Millepied.

Shortly after ending this link, he met the former dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Millepiedwhile filming the movie the black swan. Benjamin Y Natalie Portman They started dating that same year and in 2012 they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Today they have been together for more than ten years, they have two children —Aleph and Amalia— and a beautiful family.

