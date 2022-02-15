all the fault of 4 wasteful appliances, how to save

For Italians, the blow on bills is really terrible. Electricity and gas are constantly increasing, but here are the appliances to change their use immediately.

Oh yes, because the bills have not only skyrocketed, but will grow further: the experts are sure.

The winds of war from Ukraine are causing oil and natural gas prices to skyrocket, and experts say that means another series of dire hikes. But how can Italians manage to endure these blows? Using the terrible four most energy-intensive appliances in a different way it is certainly an important idea.

How to save

In an attempt to save, the Italians are succumbing to the lure of the many telephone offers and not only that they receive every day for changing the operator. But is this a good idea? According to consumer rights associations, no. The various electricity and gas operators pay for the raw materials needed to produce energy, all in the same way. So very often the famous offers hide unpleasant tricks and clauses. Instead, it is important to learn how to best use appliances. Because the government talks about bonuses, but there is little real peace yet and meanwhile the bill goes up more and more. But let’s see what these terrible four appliances are.

Here are the ones that consume a lot

First we have the iron. This small appliance consumes a lot so it is important to choose a low energy impact model and iron only the essential clothes. But speaking of temperature, it is essential that the windows of the house are well insulated. Fixtures that disperse the heat in the environment can really drive heating costs up. But what are the other major energy consumers besides the iron? The other terrible is the oven. These days we must try to use it and prefer those recipes that require very low cooking times and temperatures. But let’s get to the dishwasher, another great protagonist in Italian bills. It goes used absolutely and fully loaded, and if possible, avoided from time to time.

Washing machine and dryer are the real pain points but luckily you can save money. The dryer should be avoided as far as possible and hang out the laundry. As far as the washing machine is concerned, it is important that its use is optimized. So high temperatures banned and above all banned washing machines not fully loaded. Obviously, the high energy class models are always to be preferred.