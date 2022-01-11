“All the fault of who was there before”, Tiago Pinto and that alibi grillino – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Roma are seventh, but the fault is not his. At least to hear the analysis that the leaders of Trigoria make of the situation. It almost seems to relive the Roman epic of the Five Stars: “It’s the fault of whoever was there before“. More than Mourinho, always very focused on the present and on how to improve the team, the main interpreter of the new Romanist cancel culture is the general manager Tiago Pinto, writes Matteo Pinci on The Republic. Who with the past has a poisoned tooth. What past, in reality, does not say: “From a sporting point of view we have found a situation to change“, He said last Thursday referring to “Need to clean up strategically the previous policy of Rome “. Sure, the cleaning job has produced the gift of so far Pedro to Lazio – with an inevitable goal in the derby – and of Dzeko to Inter: is it possible that one euro could not be made? The new policy, on the other hand, gave birth to the arrival of a star like Abraham, of good grafts such as Rui Patricio and Viña. But also of Reynolds, definitively rejected after a year in which he showed insuperable technical limits, and the almost 18 million for Shomurodov – put publicly on the index by Mourinho as responsible for Juventus’ 3-3. But what was the “sporting situation to change” found by Tiago Pinto in Trigoria? The Champions placement it was more than a possibility: let’s say a goal. A year later Rome is seventh, the Champions League is less than an illusion, given that Mourinho himself bumps his team from “seventh place”. A past involution due to the spending of 97 million euros on the market, collecting 22 from the sales. A balance perhaps unprecedented in the history of Rome. Which, however, has not produced appreciable improvements, at least in the immediate future.