all the features of the new album “GVESVS”

It had been in the air for a few days already, but the official announcement was only made now: Gue Pequeno is about to publish a new album! The project is entitled “GVESVS” – it is read Guesus – the next will come out December 10 and as you can see from the cover, the religious reference is more than evident.

In the cover, the rapper is depicted as Jesus, complete with a crown of thorns: this is a reference not only to the impact that the rapper had on the Italian hip hop scene, but also to a biographical data, given that Gué was born precisely the 25th December.

“GVESVS” is made up of 16 tracks, among which numerous stand out collaborations to scream.

Here she is tracklist:

1. The G The U The E pt. 2

2. Gangster Of Love feat. Rcik Ross

3. I cry on the Lambo feat. Rose Villain

4. Blitz! feat. Geolier

5. Daytona feat. Marracash

6. Poison

7. None feat. Coez

8. Futura Ex feat. Hernia

9. Unhealthy Things (Interlude)

10. Dreamless feat. Elisa

11. Blue Monday feat. Psalm

12. Sponsor feat. Dutchavelli

13. Nicolas Cage feat. Jadakiss

14. Domai feat. Ketama126

15. Cold, Sad, Dangerous feat. Franco26

16. Too Old To Die Young

