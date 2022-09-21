all the film and series releases of October 2022

The arrival of October also means that Halloween is approaching, and Disney+ is full of spooky content, especially among the new arrivals joining its catalog this month. But it’s not just Halloween-related programs hitting the streaming platform this month and, as usual, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of young or old. thrills or classic romances revisited! After the Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro and Hocus Pocus 2 on the cinema side, or the series Wedding Season and Andor released in September, find out what Disney+ has in store for you this month of October 2022.

The new films in the Disney+ catalog in October 2022

The secrets of the mummy – October 7

On Halloween, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, three 12-year-old friends, agree to help a 3,000-year-old mummy find her lost love before it’s too late. An adventure full of dangers then begins when they find themselves face to face with a crook who is trying to sell the stolen sarcophagus of the mummy. A race against time ensues to bring their new friend back to his resting place before he turns to dust and loses his immortal soul forever.

The crazy story of Max and Leon – October 7

Werewolf by Night – October 7

On a moonless night, a cabal of monster hunters gather at the dreaded Bloodstone Temple after the death of their leader. During a strange ceremony in his memory, the members of this secret organization participate in a mysterious competition, risking their lives, in the hope of recovering a magical relic. This treasure hunt will lead them to face a terrifying monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, this film by Michael Giacchino plays the card of dread, suspense and the macabre, and reveals an unexplored facet of the Marvel cinematic universe. With Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Network hell – October 10

In this contemporary monster flick, the Grimcutty, a creepy internet meme, strikes panic among parents across the city, convinced that their children are harming themselves and tormenting others. When a real-life version of the Grimcutty begins attacking Asha Chaudry (Sara Wolfkind), her parents, thinking she’s self-harming as part of a challenge, confiscate her phone. The teenager will have to convince her parents and neutralize the Grimcutty once and for all.

What binds us – October 14

The Lovers – October 19 (original creation)

The Lovers follows the incredible adventures of Vincent and Alban. In his early thirties, Vincent works for the department of Meurthe-et-Moselle and has just been dumped by his girlfriend Louise, who also happens to be his boss. Alban, 45, still lives with his mother and works in the same premises as Vincent. After answering a call from a lost cell phone on the side of the road at the site of a car accident, Vincent finds himself and Alban entangled in a dangerous criminal plot that turns their lives upside down.

the bear – October 21

Two brothers – October 21

Jacquou the crunchy – October 21

Maleficent: The Power of Evil – October 21

Terminator: Dark Fate – October 28

Tomorrow is ours – October 28

Samba – October 28

The new original series of October 2022 on Disney+

The Bear – October 5

Following the suicide of his brother, Carmy Berzatto, a young chef from the world of haute cuisine, returns to Chicago to take over the management of the family sandwich shop, “The Original Beef of Chicagoland”. A thousand leagues from the world where he usually evolves, he must find a balance between the crushing realities of managing a small business, a stubborn and even recalcitrant brigade, strained family relations, all while struggling with the consequences inherent in death. of his brother. As the young chef struggles to breathe new life into the shop and thrive on other challenges, his salvation may well come from the tenacious team that works with him in the kitchen. Full of unsuspected resources, dedicated, she is animated by a true family spirit. With the difference that it is not a family of blood, but a family of heart…

Candy: Murder in Texas – October 12

Based in Wylie, Texas, Candy Montgomery is an 1980s housewife who does everything right: she has a respectable husband, two beautiful children, a magnificent house and even when she allows herself small transgressions, they are meticulously planned. But when the pressure of conformity becomes too strong, his actions cry out his need for freedom. This is how she breaks down and kills her neighbor Betty Gore with an ax. The consequences will be fatal… A series inspired by a true story, with an unrecognizable Jessica Biel, and an appearance by Justin Timberlake!

Rosaline – October 14

Rosaline is a modern and quirky remake of Shakespeare’s eternal love story Romeo and Juliet told this time from the point of view of Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), Juliette’s cousin. In love with Romeo (Kyle Allen), she is heartbroken when he meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins courting her. Determined to recover the man of her life, Rosaline will put everything in place to achieve her goals…

Boris – October 26

The mysterious Bénédict circle – season 2 – October 26

Documentaries joining the Disney+ catalog in October 2022

Europe seen from the sky – season 3 – October 12

TheCaptain – October 12

The kingdom of Egyptian mummies – season 1 – October 26

Curses around the world – season 1 – October 26

In the shadow of the pyramids – October 28

The other series added to the Disney+ catalog in October 2022

The simpsons – season 33 – October 5

A funny sheriff – seasons 1 to 3 – October 5

Spectacular Spider-man – season 1 – October 19

Spider-Man: The New Adventures – season 1 – October 19

Motherland: Fort Salem – season 3 – October 19

Damages – seasons 1 to 5 – October 19

good doctor – seasons 1 to 4 – October 26

Luz in Osville – season 2 – October 26

