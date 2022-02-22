All the film versions of the villains of ‘The Batman’

A new Batman movie is about to hit theaters. batmanby Matt Reeves, has become in the center of the expectation of the fans of the antihero for his twist to the character. Much younger, violent and focused on revenge, the latest Batman is a reflection of his long evolution on screen and also the way the character is often understood.

But on the other hand, Reeves’ film will also include four of the classic villains from the Batman story. Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro, will once again symbolize Gotham’s most devious crime world. Also Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin (Colin Farrell) will be part of the dark scenario with which Batman must fight. The quartet is completed by Selina Kyle/Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, as well as Enigma, with the face of Paul Dano.

It is not the first time that a Batman movie includes a good part of the characters of the criminal world of Gotham. But yes, perhaps the first opportunity in which he analyzes his participation from a sinister, realistic and bloody angle. If Christopher Nolan showed symbolic and violent versions of DC characters, Reeves is willing to make them real criminals. A nuance that makes the most recent film of the bat man the possibility of exploring something more than his heroic quality. And also to show the darkness of a brutal city that needs a hero in search of justice.

The Batman villain formula has been parsed into all sorts of different versions in the movies. We leave you a review of the previous incarnations of the characters that Reeves will show on the screen. A way to understand evil in Gotham. And especially, how they modify the interpretation of the bat man.

Carmine Falcone, Tom Wilkinson in the Christopher Nolan trilogy

The British actor knew how to give Gotham’s most devious crime boss a realistic and cruel air. As much as to become a figure of care in the midst of an increasingly growing and dangerous collection of villains. For the character, Nolan insisted that the actor create a interpretation of an ambitious and urban mobster. “A version for the new millennium” by Vito Corleone. “The instructions were a bit vague, but I managed to hold the character,” Wilkinson joked years later.

