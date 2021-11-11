All the films in which Leonardo Di Caprio and Martin Scorsese have worked together

The artistic partnership that has affected the career of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro appears to be famous all over the world, so much so that it is defined and considered as one of the most important forms of collaboration that have ever occurred in the history of cinema. However, the American director has always found another very valuable collaborator in the character of Leonardo DiCaprio, so much so that he has been included in numerous film projects that have often seen him as the protagonist or among the main characters. Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese they have had the opportunity to collaborate in various cinematographic works, which are worth mentioning. Here are all the films in which the American actor and the famous director have collaborated.

Gangs of New York

The first among the films in which Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together is Gangs of New York. The 2002 film, which sees the direction of the famous American director and screenwriter with Italian citizenship, is inspired by the treaty The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld, made in 1929 about the different armed gangs that populated the New York district of the Five Points in the 19th century. Martin Scorsese has always said he was interested in the historical context of the neighborhood in which he lived, Little Italy, having realized from a young age that it had a lot to tell in above all historical terms; for this reason, having learned about the history of the various armed gangs that populated the area in which he lived, he decided to make a cinematographic work that has experienced numerous disputes and controversies especially as regards the production and making of the film.

The film was shot entirely inside the Cinecittà studios in Rome, within which a set was set up that reconstructed the New York that Martin Scorsese wanted to obtain within his film product. Although Leonardo DiCaprio appears in the film in the role of Amsterdam Vallon, for sure the interpretation of Daniel Day-Lewis it is worth to be underlined for the great value of the British actor with Irish citizenship, who decided to get completely into the character not only by learning the art of butchery and knife throwing, but by refusing any type of medical treatment that could, in somehow, estrange him from the character he was playing. For example, Daniel Day-Lewis refused to treat himself for pneumonia and to interrupt a movie scene following a punch received by Leonardo DiCaprio, which wounded him in the nose.

The film is also famous for the differences between Martin Scorsese and Harvey Weinstein, who wanted the film to be somewhat analogous in structure and story to Gone With the Wind, favoring the inclusion of a love story that was central in a frame characterized by the social events of the different gangs; for this reason, the production of the film slowed down so much that some actors, such as Robert De Niro and William Dafoe, left the set prematurely.

The Aviator

Second film in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese worked together is The Aviator, a 2004 film dedicated to the life of the famous Howard Hughes, American director, film producer, entrepreneur and aviator, able to create a real Hollywood Empire thanks to a large amount of successful investments, made above all from an entrepreneurial point of view. Howard Hughes has become one of the most enigmatic and representative characters in American history and the film in question seeks to highlight not only the success of the man’s career, but also Hughes’ personal and character structure, determined above all by his characterization. of the OCD from which he suffered as a result of some plane crashes.

Obviously, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the protagonist, flanked by an extraordinary Cate Blanchett in the role of Katherine Hepburn, a role for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The film in question, which has characterized a huge success for the critics so much to receive 11 Oscar nominations, earned over $ 213 million worldwide, against a budget of $ 110 million.

The Departed – Good and Evil

Third among the films in which Martin Scorsese collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio is the famous The Departed – Good and Evil. The film in question features an exceptional cast, characterized by the presence of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Alec Baldwin, Vera farmiga and Ray Winstone. It is a remake of the film Infernal Affairs, which has achieved great success not only for its characterizations in terms of plot, but also and above all for what concerns the role of numerous actors within the film. Constantly full of twists and turns and numerous characterizations, The Departed was able to captivate international critics and audiences who, of course, were able to repay the expectations of the eve with a global profit of over 290 million dollars. against an expected budget of 90 million.

The film also got well 4 statuettes in the context of the Academy Awards, awarded to Graham King for Best Picture, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, William Monahan for Best Non-Original Screenplay and Thelma Shoonmaker for Best Editing. Mark Wahlberg was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but failed to take the final victory despite his invaluable performance.

Shutter Island

An extremely important work, both from a purely motive point of view, and for what concerns the acting of Leonardo DiCaprio, concerns Shutter Island, film in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays Edward Daniels and, of course, Andrew Laeddis. The film in question reflects particularly on issues relating to psychological disorders and the reactions that human beings have towards some traumatic events within their own life. The film features an exceptional cast, determined by the presence, in addition to the aforementioned Di Caprio, of Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer and Max von Sydow, and is based on the novel The island of fear made by Dennis Lehane.

Once again, this is a film that has received many hits from critics, who have rated the film, in principle, with more than positive reviews, while at the box office the film has earned more than 294 million dollars from its debut. in first place in the box office rankings and allowing Martin Scorsese to earn more, with his film, in opening weekend.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Last among the visible films (there is to add the film, scheduled for 2022, Killers of the Flower Moon) in which there was a collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio is the famous The Wolf of Wall Street, a 2013 film based on the film adaptation of theautobiography The Wolf of Wall Street published in September 2007 and January 2014 in Italy, by Jordan Belfort, which tells of his rise, his incredible financial successes and a consequent arrest, which occurred for numerous scams and financial frauds committed against the US tax and banking system .

The film favors a narrative direction that pays a lot of attention to the characterization of the excesses, from different points of view, which Leonardo DiCaprio manages to impersonate perfectly, from drug use to prostitution, passing through statements and actions that are certainly considerable from a certain point of view. In the film in question featured why the failure to award a Oscar winner to Leonardo Di Caprio it seemed more scandalous in the context of the American actor’s career, since, in this cinematographic product more than in others, Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be able to immerse himself perfectly within the character and to go beyond any actor’s limitations; Of the film’s 5 Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, the film didn’t get a single one. Leonardo Di Caprio made a comeback a few years later with his victory in Revenant, while Martin Scorsese was able to enjoy the satisfaction of making a film that answered his question: to understand why certain people had acted in a certain way.