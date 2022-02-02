All the films on the screens of the Ariston until February 2nd

Tuesday 1st February 2022
One of the films on the Ariston bill – The fair of illusions (Nightmare Alley) – will be proposed just tonight in the original language, with subtitles.
Here is the programming valid for today and tomorrow.
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Dramatic)
Shows: 17.00 – 19.35 – 22.15
Directed by Guillermo Del Toro
with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins
Always more beautiful (Comedy)
Shows 5 – 7 pm
Directed by Claudio Norza
with Ludovica Francesconi, Alberto Barbi, Monica Dufo
West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘
Shows at 9.30 pm
Directed by Steven Spielberg
with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose
The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘
Shows 5.30pm – 8pm – 10.30pm
Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa
with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor
The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘
Shows 5 – 6.50 pm
Directed by Gilles de Maistre
with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick
Scream (Horror – not for children under 14) 1h54 ‘
Shows at 10.15 pm
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette