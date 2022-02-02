All the films on the screens of the Ariston until February 2nd

The Ariston cinema in Oristano – Photo from Facebook page

Tuesday 1st February 2022

One of the films on the Ariston bill – The fair of illusions (Nightmare Alley) – will be proposed just tonight in the original language, with subtitles.

Here is the programming valid for today and tomorrow.

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Dramatic)

Shows: 17.00 – 19.35 – 22.15

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro

with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins

Always more beautiful (Comedy)

Shows 5 – 7 pm

Directed by Claudio Norza

with Ludovica Francesconi, Alberto Barbi, Monica Dufo

West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘

Shows at 9.30 pm

Directed by Steven Spielberg

with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose

The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘

Shows 5.30pm – 8pm – 10.30pm

Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa

with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor

The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘

Shows 5 – 6.50 pm

Directed by Gilles de Maistre

with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick

Scream (Horror – not for children under 14) 1h54 ‘

Shows at 10.15 pm

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette