All the films on the screens of the Ariston until February 9th

Thursday, February 3, 2022
The Ariston multiplex has announced the films scheduled in Oristano until Wednesday 9 February. Here are the titles.
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Drama – forbidden to minors under 14) 140 ‘
Shows at 17, 19.35, 22.15
(Tuesday 8 February the shows will be in the original language, subtitled in Italian)
Directed by Guillermo Del Toro
with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara
West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘
Shows at 6.30pm, 9.30pm
Directed by Steven Spielberg
with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose
The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘
Shows at 5.30pm, 8pm, 10.30pm
Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa
with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor
The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘
Shows at 5 pm, 6.50 pm
Directed by Gilles de Maistre
with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick
Scream (Horror – forbidden to children under 14) 114 ‘
Shows at 10.15 pm
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette
Me against you – Lost in time (Comedy) 70 ‘
Shows at 5 pm
Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi
with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia
The Ariston cinema will be closed on Monday 7 February for weekly rest.