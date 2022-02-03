All the films on the screens of the Ariston until February 9th

The Ariston cinema in Oristano – Photo from Facebook page

Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Ariston multiplex has announced the films scheduled in Oristano until Wednesday 9 February. Here are the titles.

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Drama – forbidden to minors under 14) 140 ‘

Shows at 17, 19.35, 22.15

(Tuesday 8 February the shows will be in the original language, subtitled in Italian)

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro

with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara

West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘

Shows at 6.30pm, 9.30pm

Directed by Steven Spielberg

with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose

The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘

Shows at 5.30pm, 8pm, 10.30pm

Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa

with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor

The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘

Shows at 5 pm, 6.50 pm

Directed by Gilles de Maistre

with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick

Scream (Horror – forbidden to children under 14) 114 ‘

Shows at 10.15 pm

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette

Me against you – Lost in time (Comedy) 70 ‘

Shows at 5 pm

Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi

with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia

The Ariston cinema will be closed on Monday 7 February for weekly rest.