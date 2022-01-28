All the films on the screens of the Ariston until January 30th

The Ariston cinema in Oristano – Photo from Facebook page

Thursday, January 27th

The Ariston multiplex has announced the films scheduled in Oristano until Sunday 30 January. Here are the titles.

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Drama) 140 ‘

Shows at 17.00, 19.35, 22.15

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro

with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins

West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘

Shows at 6.30pm, 9.30pm

Directed by Steven Spielberg

with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose

The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘

Shows at 5.30pm, 8pm, 10.30pm

Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa

with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor

The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘

Shows at 5 pm, 6.50 pm

Directed by Gilles de Maistre

with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick

Scream (Horror – not for children under 14) 1h54 ‘

Shows at 10.15 pm

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette +

Me against you – Lost in time (Comedy) 70 ‘

Shows at 5 pm

Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi

with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia

After the usual weekly rest on Mondays, some variations are foreseen for the first two evenings of February. The original language version with subtitles for The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley in the three screenings on Tuesday.