All the films on the screens of the Ariston until January 30th

Thursday, January 27th
The Ariston multiplex has announced the films scheduled in Oristano until Sunday 30 January. Here are the titles.
The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (Drama) 140 ‘
Shows at 17.00, 19.35, 22.15
Directed by Guillermo Del Toro
with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins
West Side Story (Musical) 156 ‘
Shows at 6.30pm, 9.30pm
Directed by Steven Spielberg
with Ansel Egort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose
The perfect garment (Comedy) 115 ‘
Shows at 5.30pm, 8pm, 10.30pm
Directed by Fernando Léon de Aranoa
with Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor
The wolf and the lion (Adventure) 99 ‘
Shows at 5 pm, 6.50 pm
Directed by Gilles de Maistre
with Molly Kunz, Graham Greeene II, Charlie Cavick
Scream (Horror – not for children under 14) 1h54 ‘
Shows at 10.15 pm
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
with Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, David Arquette +
Me against you – Lost in time (Comedy) 70 ‘
Shows at 5 pm
Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi
with Luigi Calagna, Sofia Scalia
After the usual weekly rest on Mondays, some variations are foreseen for the first two evenings of February. The original language version with subtitles for The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley in the three screenings on Tuesday.