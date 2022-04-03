All the FREE courses that Google offers you for this 2022 with certification! – Teach me about Science

The Google Activate platform allows access to free online courses in digital skills. The purpose of the aforementioned platform is for interested students to acquire the necessary digital skills to benefit from technology.

From the hand of experts the participant will be able to observe video tutorials and activities. It is worth mentioning that in order to obtain the certificate corresponding to the course of interest, the final exam of each course must be passed.

First the course “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” Its objective is for the participant to learn the basic concepts and boost their business, with the purpose of becoming a digital marketing expert at a basic level.

The aforementioned course has a structure of 26 modules created by Google instructors that include various practical exercises and real examples. The first modules include the following topics:

Module 1 . Opportunities in the online world.

Module 2. First steps to achieve online success.

Module 3. Develop your online presence.

Module 4. Plan your online business strategy

Module 5. Discover the world of search engines.

Link to the course: “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing”

second course “Digital transformation for employment” It is designed so that the student discovers everything related to digital transformation at the hands of the School of Industrial Organization (EOI) and its objective is for the participant to acquire general knowledge about emerging digital sectors and the opportunities that digital transformation offers.

The aforementioned course is structured in 4 modules, with a duration of 40 hours, taught by professionals in the sector and is co-financed by the European Social Fund.

The course is structured in the following modules:

Module 1. The digital transformation.

Module 2. Main areas in the digital sector.

Module 3. Most demanded digital profiles

Module 4. Individual transformation plan

Link to the course “Digital transformation for employment”.

Third course “Electronic Commerce” Its purpose is for the participant to learn how to buy and sell (products and/or services on the network). The content includes various issues that are addressed in the digital advertising in tools such as Display Banner, affiliation, Adsense, Cookies Retargeting, DSP and RTB.

Among these topics, it will be possible to know how to plan the means available. As well as understanding how Google works and how to correctly use social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or even how to make an online store on social networks.

The course contains the following modules:

Module 1 . Definition of electronic commerce

Module 2. Types of electronic commerce

Module 3. Logistics and distribution

Module 4. Social networks applied in electronic commerce

Module 5. mobile commerce

Module 6. digital advertising

Module 7. the google search engine

Link to the course: Electronic commerce.

Now, in the course called “Introduction to Web Development: HTML and CSS” The student will be able to learn to create their own professional web pages adaptable to different devices. During the course you will learn how to create HTML5 and CSS3 for adaptive pages. The virtual course has a duration of 40 hours and contains the following modules:

Module 1 . history of the web

Module 2. How the Web Works.

Module 3. How to write a web page.

Module 4 . How to publish a website

Module 5. How to write on a well-structured web page

Link to the course: «Introduction to Web Development: HTML and CSS»

The Mobile Apps Development course is carried out by the Complutense University of Madrid (UMC). Within this you can learn about basic concepts to create applications for mobile devices and properly focus their design and programming. With a duration of 40 hours.

His study addresses topics such as:

Design and creation of apps

Development Platforms- Android.

Development platforms- ios

Stores, marketing and user analysis.

Link to the course “Mobile App Development”

Also the course “Cloud Computing” prepared by Google together with the School of Industrial Organization in collaboration with Red.es. have a duration of 40 hours. Its content is diverse and is divided into seven modules, you can learn about topics such as:

How the cloud is organized: from infrastructure to software.

Cloud security.

Innovation and technological transformation from the user.

Use cases, among others.

Link to the course: “Cloud Computing”

Also the course designed by Google «Digital skills for professionals» aims to learn about the importance of digital skills. Among the topics covered are topics such as: the keys to keeping your operating system up to date, techniques for solving problems and fundamental aspects of security, among others:

Basic use of the operating system

Problem resolution

Security

Information processing

Content creation.

soft skills

Link to the course: Digital skills for professionals

The following course called “how to improve and protect your online campaign” is focused on use the various online digital platforms to communicate and connect with the public and from this analyze the metrics of the campaigns to maintain security

Mentioned course has a duration of seven hours. and is composed of 12 modules with topics such as:

Let search engines find you.

Improve your search engine campaigns.

Promote yourself on social networks.

Improve your company’s online security.

Link to the course: How to improve and protect your online campaign.

Finally the course “Promote a company with online advertising” descubre allows you to find out which are the best tools to design marketing strategies and attract the right customers. The objective is for the participant to learn how to create an effective strategy, using tools such as email, video and display ads, to attract customers.

The course lasts three hours and is structured in five modules.

Module 1: Dig deeper into display advertising

Module 2. Connect through email

Module 3. Advertise on other websites

Module 4. Promote yourself in search engines.

Module 5. Improve your search engine campaigns.

Link to the course: Promote a business with online advertising