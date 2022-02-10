all the games announced for Switch – Nerd4.life

As always, it was a Nintendo Direct full of announcements and surprises today. Today, February 9, 2022, Nintendo has announced multiple games, as well as having given confirmations on a series of titles arriving in the coming months. So let’s see everything that has been unveiled by the Kyoto company.

Let’s start with the most important sagas in the Nintendo world, such as Fire Emblem, which will see the arrival of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a new musou presented with gameplay trailer and release date. Fortunately, there is no shortage of it!

During the event we also had the opportunity to discover that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is coming: also in this case, we had the opportunity to see a trailer and find out the release period.

Then there was space for Nintendo Switch Sports, a new chapter in the Wii Sports series that seems to bring with it all the spirit of the famous and beloved sports title of the old Nintendo console.

Sports lovers will also have the opportunity to play Mario Strikers Battle League Football: here is the trailer and release date presented at Nintendo Direct on February 9, 2022.

There was also room for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Additional Courses Pass, an expansion pack that will include 48 remastered courses taken from different titles in the series: the sales method is also interesting!

We also see some news on Splatoon 3, which will arrive this summer. During Nintendo Direct on February 9, 2022, we got to see a new cooperative mode based on salmon.

Kirby and the Lost Land also returns, with a new trailer that reminds us of the key features of the new action and exploration game on Nintendo Switch.

How not to mention the arrival of Portal: Pet Collection, a collection of the two games in the Valve saga: here is the trailer and release period.

There are also many other games announced or shown during Nintendo Direct on February 9, 2022, such as: