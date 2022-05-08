All the games of the Mother series (EarthBound)

the saga EarthBoundknown in Japan as mother (commonly written MOTHER) is one of the most beloved franchises of the Big N despite have only three games. Until now, the license of HAL Laboratory Inc., better known for its work with the titles of kirbyhas a trilogy that is unpublished in some territories.

Although the last installment of the series was released in 2006, many fans have not yet been able to enjoy the adventure outside of Japan. Unlike the original titles, released individually and in a Game Boy Advance compilation that brought both adventures together, Mother 3 still does not see the light in the West. And, although the producer of the title has explained it, both followers and important Nintendo figures They joke with a situation that has lasted almost two decades.

Following the inclusion of the first two games in the retro catalog of Nintendo Switch Online, earthbound he returned to enjoy some fame for a few weeks. Therefore, in addition to dedicating a small tribute to a saga that inspired titles like Undertaletoday we bring you a look at titles from one of Nintendo’s most beloved series.

(Warning: This article includes plot spoilers for the games of EarthBound/Mother).

All games in the EarthBound/Mother series

EarthBound Beginnings/EarthBound Zero/Mother (Famicom/NES, 1989)

The origins of this license go back to the end of the 90s. Several years before the release of Super Nintendo on the market, the console before it was giving its last gasps of life. With the debut of licenses like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda either metroidto name some of the most iconic of the companythe Japanese firm allowed itself the luxury of experimenting and giving the green light to less conventional proposals. Thanks to this maneuver, the world was able to see the first installment of EarthBound.

The story focuses on Nintena child with psychic powers who will be the key to prevent the destruction of the earth. As he later discovers, guide, a member of a hostile alien race, will try to destroy the planet. However, as we progress through the title we will come across, in addition to characters who will be our best allies (Lloyd, Teddy Y Ana), with a truth and a family connection that will explain why we are the chosen one to save the earth.

Since its launch, the first installment of mother It has been released on other Big N consoles. In 2016, for example, it made its debut on the Wii U Virtual Console, one of the most remembered services of the much-maligned system. If we go to more recent times, at the beginning of 2022 we live the landing of the title on Nintendo Switch thanks to the advantages of the online service. If you enjoy this option, it is a perfect opportunity to learn about the beginnings of such a beloved saga.

EarthBound/Mother 2 (Super Famicom/Super Nintendo)

Fans of the original title had to wait a five-year period to be able to immerse yourself in a new installment. The original adventure, a critical success and gamer’s delight of the time, failed to deliver on the most important aspect: sales. However, despite the franchise’s misfortune in that field, Nintendo wanted to trust the series and gave the team the opportunity to release a sequel. Thanks to this, the world received Mother 2known outside of Japan as EarthBound.

In certain respects, This title is very continuous with respect to the original. Just like in the first of the games of mother/EarthBoundthe story focuses on ness, a child with psychic powers. This, as happened with Ninten five years ago, will be the chosen one of the prophecy. As part of her mission, she will have to save the Earth together with 3 other children: Poo, Paula and Jeff. And, despite the similarities with the original proposal, EarthBound evolved the formula enough to be considered the most important title of the franchise.

Following its debut in 1994, the sequel has landed on many Nintendo systems. The first landing, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article, was in GameBoy Advance thanks to the compilation MOTHER 1+2. With it, handheld gamers had the opportunity to discover the first games in the series. Later, it ended up landing on Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, and later on Nintendo Switch.

Mother 3 (Game Boy Advance)

Twelve years the fans of the series had to wait to sink their teeth into a new title. Although, to be honest, had the project not been restarted they might have been less. In its beginnings, the third installment began to develop as EarthBound 64, a title for Nintendo 64. However, neither Flint (the main character) nor the rest of the elements of it ended up seeing the light. Luckily, the idea was picked up and made its way into Nintendo’s beloved handheld.

Three years after the compilation with the first two games, fans of EarthBound/Mother they had the opportunity to enjoy an unprecedented delivery. From Flint we went to Luke, another child with psychic powers which acts as the central axis of the plot. In Mother 3 the story focuses on this character and his family (Claus, Alec, Flint, Hinawa and Boney), as well as his companions Kumatora and Duster. During a journey through some lost islands, Lucas will discover that is connected to a supernatural being and will have to reconfigure some old melodies who have previously appeared in the series.

Unfortunately for fans of the series, including charismatic actor Terry Crews, this game has never been out of japan. Since its launch in 2006, the company has ignored requests from gamers around the world, and more than a decade and a half later, it continues to no plans to release the title outside said borders. However, that hasn’t stopped fan groups from working on unofficial translations that add an English patch to the work. for now, Mother 3 it remains exclusive to the Game Boy Advance. In the future, who knows if Nintendo Switch Online will have something to say.

And you, do you know the three games of the series EarthBound/mother? Which one is your favorite? We read you in the comments.