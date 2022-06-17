All the girlfriends of Leonardo Dicaprio: from Naomi Campbell to Bar Rafaeli and Blake Lively



Leonardo DiCaprio, in addition to being one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood, has an extensive love resume



The actor has dated such well-known faces as Naomi Campbell, Bar Rafaeli or Blake Lively



For more than four years he has lived in a most stable relationship with the model and actress Camila Morrone

That Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the people who flirts the most in the world, it is a reality. The actor who played Jack in titanica can boast of being the Hollywood actor who girlfriends he’s had since we’ve known him. Although yes, formalizing his relationships seems to have cost him a little more and, therefore, he has not presented all of them in society. Now it seems that she has finally arrived and maintains a stable relationship with the model and actress Camila Morrone, 23 years younger than him. in Divinity We review the actor’s love curriculum.

Bridget Hall

One of his first more stable relationships occurred in the early 1990s, more specifically in 1994, when he met Bridget Hall. The model, three years younger than him, worked with such exclusive brands as Chanel, Valentino or Versace. The two met at a party in Los Angeles and were together for a few months.

Naomi Campbell

A year later, after having left his relationship with Hall, the actor began to be associated with Naomi Campbell. With her he had a romance, they say, very intense. Of course, theirs did not last long and they ended up breaking up, probably due to the professional commitments of both.

Kristen Zhang

In 1996 the actress was related to Kristen Zhang, with whom he appeared, for the first time, publicly. Both did it hand in hand at the premiere of Romeo + Juliet. Even so, it seems that the character of the actor did not like Zang too much and, therefore, they ended up breaking up.

Helena Christensen

After this, and in 1997, the year in which Leonardo became a world star thanks to the premiere of titanicastarted dating Helena Christensen. She was a model and he was one of the most recognized and desired faces in Hollywood.

amber valetta

Theirs did not work and they began to associate Leo with amber valetta. They say that the actor became obsessed with her and did not stop until he did not get her phone number after seeing a cover in which her model appeared. He invited her out of it and she said yes. Although yes, his did not last more than a few months.

Eva Herzygova

In 1998, Leonardo started dating Eva Herzygova, a model who had just divorced Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres. The two met on the set of The man in the iron mask. Their relationship did not last longer than those months on set.

Gisele Bundchen

One of his longest and most stable relationships was with Gisele Bundchen. It was her that he became engaged to and they started dating in the 2000s. At the time, she was one of the highest paid models in the world. His ended in 2005.

Raphael’s Bar

After breaking up with Bündchen, Leonardo fell in love with another well-known model, Raphael’s Bar. Theirs lasted six years, although yes, the relationship was marked by several comes and goes. They broke up definitively in 2011 due to the distance and their different professional commitments.

Anne Vyalitsyna

In one of those impasses, Leonardo had a short idyll with Anne Vyalitsyna, with whom he enjoyed a few summer days in Ibiza. Of course, after a short time she realized that her place was next to Rafaeli.

Blake Lively

In 2011, once he was done with the model, he went on a date with the actress Blake Lively. The young woman, who played Serena Van Der Woodsen in gossip-girl, is now happily married to Ryan Reynolds, with whom she has three daughters. Even so, she with Leonardo spent a romantic date in disneylandone of his favorite places.

Erin Heatherton

A year later he started dating the model Erin Heatherton, 22 years old. The young woman had paraded on different catwalks and, in addition, she was a Victoria’s Secret model. The two met during the filming of The Great Gatsby.

Tony Garn

In 2013 he met Tony Garn, a German model and image of the Calvin Klein brand. She was also younger than him and it seems that their relationship only lasted a year.

kelly rohrbach

Two years later, during the Council of American Fashion Designers awards ceremony, Leonardo met kelly rohrbach. The young model was encouraged to live as a couple with DiCaprio, although it was not consolidated and they ended up breaking up.

Nina Adgal

In 2016, he met another Victoria’s Secret model, Nina Agdal. Both met for the first time during the Cannes Film Festival and, later, they saw each other again in Malibu. Theirs lasted only a few months.

Camila Morrone

