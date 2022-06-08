ALL the girlfriends that Spider-Man has had in the movies | Atomix

One of the elements that most attracted the attention of spider-man in the cinema, they have been the relationships that Peter Parker has had throughout all his films. From friends, through enemies, to romantic figures. This last point is one that has always caused controversies among fans, since choosing a Mary Jane or Gwen Stacy is always something complicated. It is so here we present all the live action versions of these characters.

Mary Jane (Spider-Man 1-3) – Kirsten Dunst

For the first major adaptation of Spider-Man for the cinema, Kirsten Dunst was in charge of playing Mary Jane Watson. During these three tapes, the relationship between MJ and Peter Parker followed much of what we already know from the comics. From their complicated friendship, through relationship attempts, to finally being a couple in the third film, something that did not last long.

Gwen Stacy (Spider-Man 3) – Bryce Dallas Howard

The long-awaited adaptation of Gwen Stacy took place during the third installment of the original Spider-Man trilogy. However, this version is not what many expected. Here, Stacy is used as someone to make Mary Jane jealous. However, considering that her involvement was minimal, it wasn’t that much of an issue. Fortunately, this was not the last we saw of this character.

Gwen Stacy (The Amazing Spider-Man 1-2) – Emma Stone

For many, this has been the best interpretation of this character in the cinema. Emma Stone did a fantastic job of bringing this character to life. Although the plans to see a version of Spider-Gwen in the tapes that Sony gave us did not materialize, we did see a good interpretation of the intelligent and intrepid bride. Along with this, the chemistry with Andrew Garfield was spectacular and this is mainly due to the fact that the two main actors were boyfriends during the recording of these tapes.

Mary Jane (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) – Shailene Woodley

Although as such she did not appear on the tape, Shailene Woodley was in charge of bringing Mary Jane to life during a deleted scene from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Considering that Woodley’s popularity was at its peak thanks to the Insurgent movies, this decision seemed like a no-brainer. It would have been interesting to see how big of a role Mary Jane was going to be in The Amazing Spider-Man third movie.

Mary Jane (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) – Zendaya

The most recent interpretation of Mary Jane comes from Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. During the trilogy in charge of the MCU, this Disney actress has been in charge of giving us a new version of this character. Once again, the chemistry that she has with Tom Holland, who is her current partner, is reflected on the screen. Although there are no details at the moment, a fourth Spider-Man tape in the MCU is already in development, and Zendaya will return to the series.