All the glamor of Zendaya and Anne Hathaway as the new faces of Bulgari – Revista Para Ti

The actresses star in the advertising clip of the well-known brand: watch the video.

just a few days ago, Anne Hathaway took over the red carpet Cannes in a spectacular white dress signed by Giorgio Armani. Now, she conquers again but with a fashion film by Bulgarian who stars alongside the fabulous Zendaya.

In the clip, shared by the brand on social networks, it is titled Unexpected Wonders Both appear wearing pieces from the brand’s High Jewelry collection, matching striking looks in neutral tones.

“Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and begin a search for joy and wonder in every moment, resplendent beauty in the most surprising places, knowing that staying curious opens us up to endless wondrous opportunities,” reads the caption for the Bulgari publication.

The winner at Oscar wears a grape-colored dress, a white shirt and a beige silk one while wearing pieces from the collections of Serpenti and Diva’s Dream. Secondly, Zendaya She wears a white three-piece ensemble and a black jumpsuit that is accessorized with stunning pieces of her signature diamond and emerald jewelry.

throughout the clip, Anne and Zendaya They invite you to enjoy life and find pleasure and joy even in the simplest and smallest things.

The film was directed by the filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino and was recorded in a Villa with spectacular views of Rome. It is complemented by a series of photographs in which they also appear lisa from blackpink Y Priyanka Chopra.