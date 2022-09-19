All the Haircuts and Hairstyles Rachel Green Wore on Friends (And We Still Love)

Almost 20 years ago we cried with the final episode of Friendsbut no matter how much time passes, we will never forget neither the series nor Rachel Green’s Mega Iconic Haircuts. the character played by Jennifer Aniston He was from minute one the protagonist of the sitcom, we’ve revisited her style with every trend that comes back from the 90s and for more than 25 years we’ve been carrying images of her hair when we go to the hairdresser. Like Michelangelo will be remembered for the frescoes in the Sistine Chapelthe stylist Chris McMillan will go down in history for creating the work of art that is the rachel cutthe look he wore Rachel Green during the first 3 seasons.

the rachel cuta cross between a Bob and a shagwas specifically designed for Jennifer Anistonfor clean up your ends and getting the actress to grow her bangs. The result is a medium hair with layers and volume whose color was made by Michael Canale. And yes, it DESTROYED and we all wear it. However, as the series progressed in seasons, Jennifer Aniston’s hair was growing and the hairstyles were happening on the screen, becoming television history and an object of hair desire for several generations. here the most iconic, flattering and loved.