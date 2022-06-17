All the haircuts you have to ask for at the hairdresser at the age of 50 or 60 to clean up and improve your hair

The summer It is synonymous with going to the hairdresser and cutting your hair, mainly so as not to get too hot with your hair, because although it looks very nice, it is uncomfortable. If you are at that moment, of doubting because you don’t know whether to cut, color, opt for a new hairstyle or wait for the next season, don’t worry, we already warned you, that the best thing you can do is cut to the chase. Apart from the high temperaturesSummer is the time when hair is at greatest risk of being damaged. Both due to solar radiation, sea salt, chlorine in swimming pools and the abuse of hair accessories, such as a bucket hat. Therefore, you do not have to think more and pay attention, of the following haircuts which are ideal for women in their 50s or 60s.

The following haircuts are you thinking for rejuvenate at the moment. Because in addition to not being hot, we also want to look pretty and that look change, you have to improve the factions and hide the lines of expression. If you have thought about going under the knife, forget it, because with the following hair options, you do not need hyaluronic acid or botox.

5 haircuts for women in their 50s and 60s

Actress Monica Bellucci at the opening of the L’Exibition exhibition as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear in Paris, France on February 24, 2020. PHOTO: BALDINI / BESTIMAGE GTRES

The actress and icon in the cinema, Monica Belucci wore a bob cut with bangs for a few months and it is a good option to cut hair. The result is a fresh, dynamic hairstyle that adds shine to the face. What more could you want!

Actress Sandra Bullock at the “Bird Box” New York Special in New York, New York. PHOTO: charles sykes GTRES

Asymmetric cut? Sure, and more so if it’s the one Sandra Bullock wore. The actress showed how good looks changes that were aimed at younger women are, but this has already changed. This type of hairstyle improves the features and is also a trend this 2022.

Long open bangs

The presenter Nuria Roca during the presentation The great challenge of severe asthma: together we change the world project in Madrid on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. PHOTO: Jesus Briones GTRES

If you don’t want to cut the length of your hair, but if you want a change, go for long, open bangs. Nuria Rock who always has the best looks, and is a great inspiration guide, this time he helps us choose the best bangs. Ask for it to be long and open.

Actress Jennifer Aniston attends Apple’s The Morning Show screening in London. PHOTO: Doug Peters GTRES

Who doesn’t love Jennifer Aniston’s hair? From the first moment she came out on Friends, we have all wanted to imitate her makeovers at some point. Now it is the turn of women of 50 or 60 years. If you want a new mane and cut your hair a bit, ask for a paraded look.

The actress Paz Vega at the photocall of the sixth edition of the Feroz Awards in Bilbao on Saturday, January 19, 2019. PHOTO: daniel gonzalez GTRES

The shaggy is the most daring haircut this season. If you are a woman with a hectic pace of life and you do not have time to do a certain hairstyle, opt for the shaggy cut. Paz Vega wore it a few months ago and we love how it fit her. Through very casual layers, you add volume and natural movement.