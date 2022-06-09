All the Hollywood productions that seek to surprise at the Venice Festival

The next Venice Film Festival is gearing up to unleash a solid slate of Oscar contenders, with all the major streaming services looking to wow with their multi-million dollar movie stakes, studded with talented stars. As the director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, begins to secure his selection, it seems that Netflix will seek to get involved with four bets to add to the prestigious batch.

The leading platform’s Venice titles, which came from sweeping the Festival last year with Jane Campion and The Power of The Dog; include the drama of Andrew Dominic based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, Blondestarring Anne of Arms. Will also be White Noisethe new of Noah Baumbach after Marriage Storywith Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver Y Jodie Turner-Smith; Bardthe new movie Alejandro G. Inarrituwhich tells the story of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who is going through an existential crisis and marks the return of the director after sweeping the Oscars with Birdman Y The Revenant. And finally, the modern tragedy of Romain Gavras, Athenawhich is co-written by the French director of The World is Yours with the filmmaker Les Miserables, Ladj Ly.

Ana De Armas on the set of Blonde

Outside of the Netflix premieres, several long-awaited and ambitious projects also confirmed their presence at the festival, such as the romantic comedy Julia Roberts Y George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise; the psychological thriller Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darlingmade by Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh; Y Bones and Allwhich brings together again Luca Guadagnino with Timothy Chalamet, which adds to taylor russell for a terrifying and bloody romance.

Venice, of course, has in recent editions become a prime launching pad for Oscar hopefuls such as Gravity (2013) and Rome (2018) of Alfonso Cuaron, Birdman (2014) of Alejandro G. Inarritu, La La Land (2016) from Damian Chazelle, The Shape of Water (2017) of William of the Bull Y Nomadland (2020) by Chloe Zhao.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling

Also in the mix would seem to be confirmed the premiere of Sony, The Sonthe spiritual continuation of El padre of Florian Zellerwhich seeks to continue its theatrical trilogy with the help of Vanessa KirbyLaura Dern Y Hugh Jackmanas well as the very Anthony Hopkins. Also, Focus Features will present Tar, the return of Todd Field to the cinema after a long wait. Director of In The Bedroom (2001) and Little Kids (2006) will tell the fictional story of Lydia Tár, one of the best conductors in the world and the first female conductor of a major German orchestra, who will be played by Cate Blanchett.

Related news

The 75th edition of Venice will take place from August 31 to September 1. The official line-up will be announced this coming July 27, where it is rumored that we will also see other ambitious premieres such as: The Banshees Of Inisherin the new of Martin McDonagh after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which will be starring Colin Farrell Y Barry Keoghan; Women Talkingthe long-awaited film Sarah Polley with Frances McDormand Y Jesse Buckley; The Whalethe ambitious drama of Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) who star Brandan Fraser Y Sadie Sink; Y Babylon of Damian Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash), the blockbuster which many consider could be the best film of the year and will feature Diego Calva, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Y Tobey Maguire.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!