Entertainment

All the Hollywood productions that seek to surprise at the Venice Festival

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

The next Venice Film Festival is gearing up to unleash a solid slate of Oscar contenders, with all the major streaming services looking to wow with their multi-million dollar movie stakes, studded with talented stars. As the director of the Venice Film Festival, Alberto Barbera, begins to secure his selection, it seems that Netflix will seek to get involved with four bets to add to the prestigious batch.

The leading platform’s Venice titles, which came from sweeping the Festival last year with Jane Campion and The Power of The Dog; include the drama of Andrew Dominic based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, Blondestarring Anne of Arms. Will also be White Noisethe new of Noah Baumbach after Marriage Storywith Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver Y Jodie Turner-Smith; Bardthe new movie Alejandro G. Inarrituwhich tells the story of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who is going through an existential crisis and marks the return of the director after sweeping the Oscars with Birdman Y The Revenant. And finally, the modern tragedy of Romain Gavras, Athenawhich is co-written by the French director of The World is Yours with the filmmaker Les Miserables, Ladj Ly.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp’s lawyer is the most sought after in Hollywood and now a partner in a law firm in California

7 mins ago

3 intrigue movies to watch on Netflix

8 mins ago

Laura Bozzo would have negotiated her possible departure from ‘The House of Celebrities 2’

18 mins ago

Isabela Merced to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Marvel’s “Madame Web” | celebrity | rmmn | SHOWS

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button