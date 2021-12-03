all the info at your fingertips

Waiting for the “Water bonus platform“, That is the procedure for submitting the application for access to the benefit, meanwhile the Ministry of Ecological Transition provides a green number for potential beneficiaries.

A summary of the water bonus

The water bonus takes the form of a reimbursement of up to 1,000 euros, recognized for expenses incurred for:

the supply and installation of ceramic sanitary vessels with maximum discharge volume equal to or less than 6 liters and related discharge systems, including connected plumbing and masonry works and the dismantling and disposal of pre-existing systems

supply and installation of Taps and mixers for bathroom and kitchen, including devices for controlling the flow of water with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute, and shower heads and shower columns with water flow rates equal to or less than 9 liters per minute, including any hydraulic works and connected masonry and the dismantling and decommissioning of pre-existing systems.

The free water bonus number

As anticipated, the Ministry has activated the free water bonus number 800.090.545. The number has been active since yesterday, December 1, 2021, and you can contact us to request any type of information useful for the purpose of the facilitation.

It is contactable from Monday to Friday, from 8 to 15.

Finally, remember that the following rules apply to the bonus:

these must be expenses incurred by 31 December 2021

the expense must be paid with a traceable instrument (not cash)

the bonus can be requested only once and for only one property

the maximum possible reimbursement is 1,000 euros

for access, an application must be submitted through the “Water Bonus Platform” of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which is awaited for activation

the request must, among other things, attach the expense invoice or the commercial document.

