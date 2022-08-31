All the instruments Taylor Swift can play

It was precisely the musician and computer repairman, Ronnie Cremer, who taught him how to Taylor Swift To play the guitar. He helped her start as a songwriter, leading her to write “Lucky You”. know what others instruments He already knows how to play perfectly.

Taylor Alison Swift She is a very famous American singer-songwriter, actress and director. Currently, she is 32 years old. She was raised in Wyomissing, but at age 14 she moved to Nashville to start her country music career.

As it was named at the beginning, he began playing the guitar. However, that was not the only instrument that the singer learned to play. First, it is interesting to know that she, thanks to her talent, has sold millions of records all over the world.

She already has more than 200 awards on her shelves and is currently considered one of the most outstanding singers in the world. Being only 9 years old, her parents were surprised when they heard her sing the national anthem. From that moment, her life changed forever.

It started with country music. However, over time she opted for something more pop. From a very young age she had a great musical ear. It could be argued that the relationship between Taylor Swift and the music was love at first sight.

His passions and the instruments he plays

This multifaceted young woman not only knows how to play the guitar, but also There are 5 instruments that he controls perfectly. In addition to the one already mentioned, also plays the ukulele, bass, electric guitar and piano.

In addition to enjoying his passion, music, Taylor Swift She is a lover of cats and series. She was even very popular when it became known that she has her kitten Meredith and that the name she gave her was because she considered herself a fan of the series “Grey’s Anatomy” and was a friend of its protagonist, Ellen Pompeo.

In addition to cats, he also loves horses. Even when she was little she loved to ride and she even attended several professional competitions. Among her culinary preferences, she can never miss hummus and as for her recipes, she dies for all the foods that contain chicken.

He always has a coffee at hand, especially because of the pace of life he leads. However, when she stops by her home, she enjoys touching any of her instrumentsbeing with his cats and eating cheese cake, his greatest weakness.

Did you know all these curious facts about Taylor Swift?