As a boost and presentation of the platform for new talents and to multiply the opportunities to makeup artists, models, designers and photographers, the first edition of the event, Bright Black Latin America, was held in San Luis. An event that managed to combine the best of fashion from Dubai and Argentina. This great celebration presented a sector of the most famous and recognized designers in the world, Michael Cinco, was one of them, who showed his collection for the first time in Latin America.

All the intimacy of Bright Black Latin America the event that revolutionized San Luis

This time the land of San Luis, Argentina, was the perfect setting for this first fashion show. The incredible San Luis landscapes were the perfect decoration for the first season of Bright Black Latin America.

The lead designer of the tour, Michael Cinco, born in the Philippines and based in Dubai for more than twenty years, is recognized in the fashion world for his iconic haute couture designs and for dressing celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna , Lady Gaga, Sofía Vergara, Mila Kunis, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ellie Goulding among others. His designs have been on the red carpet, from the MET gala to the Golden Globe Awards.

For this occasion, Michael Cinco presented his collection in Argentina with more than 40 designs made entirely by hand and with the best of the Emirati industry. In addition, his appearances were in charge of new federal talents, boys who have traveled from native provinces to impress with their first steps on an international fashion catwalk.

talented designers like Salma Khan and brands such as The Victor Closet, together with emerging designers, were present with their respective collections and fashion art at an international level.

In the coming seasons, the Bright Black Latin America Tour will explore new scenarios, including Colombia, Brazil and Mexico. This show sought to unmask and position new emerging talents from around the world at the top. In addition, considering San Luis as the epicenter of this new proposal in the world of fashion.

It is important to highlight that Bright Black Latin America worked hand in hand with the “Igualar” foundation, a non-profit society that was born in the midst of a pandemic with the aim of socially helping different social strata, mainly in the children’s area.

This event, which instead of charging an entrance fee (1,500 Argentine pesos) asked for a collaboration in non-perishable food, toys and clothes. Around 1,400 people attended this first edition of Bright Black Latin America and Alicia Becerra together with Andrea Ortiz bet on the purely national industry.

Photography – Guillermo Correa.