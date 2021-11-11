all the Italian regions in the orange zone (except three) and four in red

More and more Italian regions in the orange area, only three in the green area with a very low incidence of infections and four in the red area. The ECDC map (the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control) published today confirms the increase in the incidence of covid in Italy, even if the Italian situation is much better than the rest of the continent. Nothing comparable to what is happening for example in Germany, which exceeded the threshold of 50 thousand infections recorded in one day. But the situation is getting worse.

Today’s Ecdc map with the colors of the regions

According to the update of the color map today, Thursday 11 November, there are four Italian regions that are colored red, indicating a high incidence of infections: these are Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Marche and Calabria, to which adds the autonomous province of Bolzano. Only three – Sardinia, Molise and Valle d’Aosta – those that remain in the green band, the lowest risk level, while the rest are colored orange. In the area of ​​the Peninsula in orange – next level to green in the “scale” of the covid risk – there is the autonomous province of Trento and the remaining regions: Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio , Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily. This therefore remains the predominant color in the ECDC classification, which is based on notifications of positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, combined with the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests carried out, without taking into account the vaccination rate.

On the other hand, even the latest report of the Gimbe Foundation reports an increase in new weekly cases (41,091 vs 29,841) and unfortunately of deaths (330 vs 257) in the week between 3 and 9 November. Even in hospitals, the pressure of new admissions is gradually intensifying: hospitalized patients with symptoms have gone from 2,992 to 3,436 and the beds occupied by covid patients in intensive care have gone from 385 to 421.

Returning to the new ECDC map, at the European level there is almost a split: the whole part to the east of Italy is in dark red or red. In detail, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria are entirely in dark red, as are Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and other states in the central and north-eastern blocs. Small areas in orange remain only in Sweden and Norway. On the other hand, the countries to the west and north-west of Italy have a predominance of orange: for example France, which has a single small area in red, Portugal (entirely in orange) and Spain which, in addition to Predominant orange has some green and red areas. Ireland stands out, totally in dark red.

How the color map of the ECDC should be read

The map is updated by the ECDC every Thursday, based on the data received from the individual states until Tuesday and concerns the restrictions to be imposed on the free movement of citizens in the EU. The colors of the covid risk zones simulate the application of the recommendation on intra-EU travel restrictions. Those of the EU are recommendations, not obligations, the aim of which is obviously to counter the spread of Sars-CoV-2 in Europe. For those coming from a ‘dark red’ region, Member States should require a swab before arrival and a quarantine period. These are recommendations and not restrictive measures imposed by governments.

The colors of the Ecdc map take on considerable importance for any restrictions on circulation that each individual Member State could still adopt, even with the green pass in force. In fact, the Commission has proposed that individual States that decide to introduce limitations regardless of the green pass, in the face of particular health situations, should do so on the basis of the colors of the Ecdc map and in particular by possibly providing that:

if you come from the green areas: no limitations;

if you come from the orange areas: possible requirement for a preliminary test on departure (rapid antigenic or Pcr);

if you come from the red areas: possible quarantine obligation in the absence of a preliminary test at departure (rapid antigenic or PCR);

if you come from the dark red areas: non-essential trips to be strongly discouraged; testing and quarantine still required.

The areas of the ECDC map do not correspond to the Italian color bands, but are marked as follows: