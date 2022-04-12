All the James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig, ranked from best to worst

The Complete James Bond Collection Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Week, Including No Time to Die

007. License to kill. The most famous spy in the world. A shaken vodka martini, not mixed. Simply put, there is nothing like James Bond. The 25 movies and 60 years of history have caused that. world-renowned character, be a British icon. After all, nobody does it better than him.

With the announcement that the complete James Bond collection, including No Time to Die, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 15, now is the perfect time to look back on the Daniel Craig era as Agent 007 and decide, once and for all, all, what is your best movie in the role.

The ranking includes all five of Daniel Craig’s James Bond films, from 2005’s Casino Royale to 2021’s No Time To Die. Obviously, this is all an opinion (mine, specifically), so you may not agree. In any case, I tried to mix the tapes that are my favorites with the ones that are really good, taking into account the plot, the performances and everything that a critic can analyze.

Overall, I don’t think there’s a terrible Daniel Craig James Bond movie out there, especially when you compare him to other 007 Agents. By the way, here’s our guide to the best bond movies of each of the six actors who have played the most famous spy in the world. It must be said that Craig’s five films have qualities that justify them, only that some have aged better.

5.SPECTER

Image Credit: Jonathan Alley

After the $1.1 billion box office success of Skyfall (more on that later), critical and fan reception-wise, Specter should have been a smash hit. What I will say is that the opening with the celebration of the Day of the Dead in Mexico City is magnificent, as the camera follows Bond elegantly through the streets of the city until he reaches a hotel suite and then to the roof of the building; as he prepares for an assassination. Shiny.

When Sam Smith’s depressing song “Writing’s on the Wall” comes on, that’s when everything goes downhill. There’s an unexciting car chase through Rome, a love interest with no chemistry, and a plot that feels as old as the franchise; everything leaves a lot to be desired. Incredibly slow-paced, Specter is by far Daniel Craig’s most difficult James Bond movie to watch.

4. NO TIME TO DIE

Image Credit: EON

Daniel Craig’s Last Dance had some ups and downs behind the scenes. Not to mention that he had to deal with the global pandemic; so in hindsight it’s amazing how well this movie turned out. Though clearly not as strong as the other three contenders on this list, No Time To Die packs in fast-paced action scenes, big-budget movie stunts, incredible panoramas, and a more than satisfying ending to the Craig era.

Ana de Armas, in the role of CIA agent Paloma, does an exceptional job for the few scenes she has. While Lashana Lynch makes an interesting interpretation of the character “00”. What is lacking is the lack of chemistry between James Bond and Madeline Swann played by Léa Seydoux), Rami Malek’s boring villain, a meaningless plot and a duration of almost three hours.

007: QUANTUM OF SOLACE

A controversial choice, I know. There’s a part of me that wants to put 007: Quantum of Solace higher, but I’m reluctant. Again, another Bond tape that had problems on set; above all, a writers’ strike that caused Daniel Craig to end up participating in the script. QOS picks up shortly after Casino Royale ends with a thrilling car chase that doesn’t stop until the credits roll.

At just 106 minutes, Quantum of Solace is the shortest James Bond film to date and uses its time very well with an Agent 007 out for revenge. Olga Kurylenko’s Camille complements Craig’s wounded spy wonderfully, leaving an emotional ending that I wish we saw more of in the future. Jesper Christensen steals every scene in which he appears as the electrifyingly dark Mr. White. While Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric) is a villain who feels very real and works in the shadows to favor the rich, was QOS inspired too much by the Bourne franchise? Not for me.

2. 007: OPERATION SKYFALL

Image Credit: Francois Duhamel

If I had to recommend a James Bond movie to someone, 007: Skyfall would be the best choice. Whether you’re a new fan or a veteran of the franchise, this film has something for everyone. Sam Mendes blends gritty realism and classic Bond elements for an extremely enjoyable experience, as Judie Dench and Javier Bardem push Bond to his limits in a different way.

What I like most about Skyfall is that he decided to go against the grain, location wise, as he spends a lot of his time in Britain. And while Skyfall moves to a number of picturesque locations (the photography in Macau is sublime), the action on the London Underground and in the Scottish highlands are what make this film unique. Also, Adele’s song is second to none.

1. CASINO ROYALE

Image Credit: Sony

Every time I watch Casino Royale, I can’t help but think what a masterpiece it is. Forget that this is a James Bond movie, this is a film that is great in itself. After the lousy Another Day to Die, Agent 007 was in a bad spot. As a result, the producers decided to reboot and go back to Ian Fleming’s first novel, Casino Royale.

This movie has it all. It’s modern, stylish, gallant, full of fast-paced action, and with a plot and characters you don’t give a damn about. In addition to being the first tape in which it feels that James Bond is really human. With the British press known for their eagerness to go after Craig even before the film was released, he knew he had to prove something, and boy did he.

From the opening scene that merges with the iconic Bond shot, through the jaw-dropping parkour sequence and tense poker scene with Le Chiffre, to Vesper’s death in the heart of Venice, everything is on another level. . That’s why, for me, Casino Royale is not only the best Daniel Craig Bond movie, but also the best James Bond movie ever.

Here we have it. The definitive ranking of the Daniel Craig era as Agent 007. I can already hear my cell phone ringing with a congratulatory call from Barbara Broccoli. remember: he25 James Bond movies will be available on Amazon Prime Video later this week for a limited time. The perfect excuse to see them again.