all the knots to untie

No.good and bad, Dybala . Even now that his icy gaze has blown his full reach there fracture with the society , at the center of everything there is always him, Paulo. Who scored for two consecutive matches, with Roma and Udinese, putting, just as he is asked, the signature on the happy period of Juve , which is climbing the steep slope of the rankings with eight consecutive useful results. What remains is the light and the main lifesaver for the bianconeri, in terms of quality and goals, especially after Chiesa’s injury. Which divides, because the Juventus people split after his failure exultation from Saturday evening , between those who considered the move inappropriate, with attached eyes fixed on the grandstand of the executives, and those who instead lined up at his side. It remains the frost which fell on the Keep going precisely at the key moment of the season, when perhaps there was no need for further tensions around the leading player and a theme that has gradually become more and more slippery, precisely when it seemed that the solution of the case had been reached.

The stages for the renewal

The renewal of the contract of the Argentine, in fact, it was practically a thing done, after the agreement of October between the club and Jorge Antùn. Only the signature, waiting for December, which is not arrived. Mainly for matters bureaucratic linked to the Diez representative who had to complete the process to be recognized in Italy as the player’s agent. The horizon was thus shifted to 2022 but then came the slowdown of the club, dictated above all by the uncertainty about the team’s seasonal goal. “The Champions League is a must”, said the managing director, Maurizio Arrivabene, setting an essential post, from which one cannot derogate in order not to further aggravate the situation of the accounts. This is how the reflections on the possibility of reviewing the terms of the October agreement were born and it was decided to move to February every speech related to the renewals, not only of Joya. Arrivabene he also publicly stated the thought of society: «Everyone has to earn their place in the team and everyone has to prove that the value you give them is worth it. What I said about Dybala applies to all players: I want to see character, determination and the will to win. Then, whoever wears the 10 of Juve must realize the weight of the shirt “. Paulo he has always been the point of reference for the stings of the CEO, he sketched and then exploded after the goal against Udinese: “I have nothing to prove to anyone.”

