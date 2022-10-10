All the learnings that Viola Davis has left in the INBOUND

The Oscar-winning actress has participated in the INBOUND event in Boston with a talk on transparency, honesty and good stories.

In an interview conducted by marcus collinsMarketing expert and Chief Strategy Officer of Wieden+Kennedy, the actress Viola Davis has participated this Thursday in INBOUND 2022, one of the biggest events in the world marketer that takes place these days in Boston.

Although the talk titled was titled On capital, creativity and community care, issues around creativity have not been particularly prominent. Viola Davis began by recalling her childhooda hard stage of his life due to the violence and poverty that clouded the environment, to then review his youth.

Making a emotional simile that has drawn the applause of the public, the winner of a Oscar winner has pointed out that “life is a race«. “Each one has to run the part of him and pass the baton to his next self,” he has said as if it were a relay event.

It has also addressed the importance of being transparent and real “Everyone wants to be important, but no one defines being important by have peace, be happy and be honest“, has declared.

The pride of being a black woman

Another of the learnings that he has left Viola Davis in this INBOUND 2022 is the one of the fortress. If the actress carries something as a flag, it is the pride of being a black woman, a condition that I have placed certain obstacles on him throughout his career. «Every time you get on stage, you have to fight not only for money, but to make room for yourself with the director, with your colleagues, with the producer…»

In this sense, he refers to his last film, The Woman Kingexplained that “it’s a good story” and that “it was necessary to tell«. The film narrates the situation of the women of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa, and how they fight to defend their honor against those who enslaved and threatened them.

“It’s important for the audience to sit down and see people like me, and immerse yourself in our lives and our roles. I just want to tell stories, I just want to be me. And that is the most powerful thing I can do to change something », she concluded.