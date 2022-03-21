All the legendary and singular Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl

As all Pokémon fans know, the adventures of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl take place in the region of Sinnoh and they were launched for Nintendo DS in 2006, being the fourth generation of the saga. It is a region of lush nature, with the imposing Monte Corona at its heart, and whose myths have been passed down from generation to generation. In this title we will have to visit different areas while trying to become Champion or Champion of the Pokémon League.

Well, last February 26th it was announced the remakes of these titles as part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shiny Pearl that are already available on the hybrid console. In these titles we can get a multitude of Pokémon already known, among them the legendary and rare.

Precisely about them we will talk to you today and that is that Game Rant has shared a list with all the legendary and unique Pokémon that we can get in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl. Here it is:

Pokémon caught in the original Diamond and Pearl

Dialga and Palkia

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf

Giratina

Regigigas

Heatran

Cresselia

Pokémon from distributions and for having saved data

wow

jirachi

Shaymin

darkray

Arceus

Hansa Park completes the rest of the legendary Pokémon list

Regirock, Regice and Registeel

Raikou, Entei, and Suicune

Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres

Latias and Latios

Ho-Oh and Lugia

Kyogre, Groudon and Rayquaza

Mewtwo

Have you done with all of them?

