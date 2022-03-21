All the legendary and singular Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl

James 7 hours ago Games Leave a comment 80 Views

As all Pokémon fans know, the adventures of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl take place in the region of Sinnoh and they were launched for Nintendo DS in 2006, being the fourth generation of the saga. It is a region of lush nature, with the imposing Monte Corona at its heart, and whose myths have been passed down from generation to generation. In this title we will have to visit different areas while trying to become Champion or Champion of the Pokémon League.

Well, last February 26th it was announced the remakes of these titles as part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shiny Pearl that are already available on the hybrid console. In these titles we can get a multitude of Pokémon already known, among them the legendary and rare.

Precisely about them we will talk to you today and that is that Game Rant has shared a list with all the legendary and unique Pokémon that we can get in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl. Here it is:

Pokémon caught in the original Diamond and Pearl

  • Dialga and Palkia
  • Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf
  • Giratina
  • Regigigas
  • Heatran
  • Cresselia

Pokémon from distributions and for having saved data

  • wow
  • jirachi
  • Shaymin
  • darkray
  • Arceus

Hansa Park completes the rest of the legendary Pokémon list

  • Regirock, Regice and Registeel
  • Raikou, Entei, and Suicune
  • Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres
  • Latias and Latios
  • Ho-Oh and Lugia
  • Kyogre, Groudon and Rayquaza
  • Mewtwo

Have you done with all of them?

Via.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ditto guide in Pokémon GO in March 2022: get it shiny and more

as you know, Ditto is one of the most peculiar Pokémon, not only in Pokémon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved