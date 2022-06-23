All the lesbian movies you can watch on HBO Max in 2022 • Lesbicanarias

With the advent of Streaming services we have more lesbian movies available than ever before and at our fingertips. So you’re probably wondering what lesbian movies you can watch on HBO Max and since we at lesbicanarias are here to make your life easy, here’s the answer so you don’t fight.

Red roses

Let’s start with a classic! Rosas Rojas or (Imagine me and You) is that lesbian movie that made us dream of happy endings and great loving gestures at a time when all lesbian movies ended in death and destruction. For that alone we love her and who says no to a romance between Piper Perabo and Lena Headey.

That you haven’t seen it yet and you need me to tell you what it’s about? Sin! But okay, we forgive you because we know you’re a little lesbian grasshopper. Do you believe in love at first sight? This movie explores that. Rachel has her life sorted out, she is in love with a guy who is perfect in every way and everything seems to be going uphill. Until on her wedding day she locks eyes with Luce, the flower girl, and boom! The rest you will have to see.

Red Roses on HBO

super nerds

super nerds It is the typical film that explores the passage between being a teenager and an adult. We had seen it many times but not with a lesbian as the protagonist! If you’re looking for something fun and light-hearted to watch, look no further! We chose it for a reason in our pack of fun lesbian movies with a happy ending.

The film tells us the story of Amy and Molly, two students who have given everything to become the best and be able to go to the university of their dreams. Everything has gone well for them and they have achieved their goal, but they almost have a heart attack when they realize that their colleagues, those who spent half the year partying, have also managed to enter! So his new mission is to get, in a single night, all those experiences that were lost by studying. Will they make it?

Super Nerds on HBO

bessie

Bessie tells us the story of Bessie Smith, the famous blues singer who rose to fame between 1920 and 1930. Starring Queen Latifah whom we know from such well-known works as Chicago or Hairspray, Bessie takes us by the hand to the decade of the thirties to show us up close the turbulent life of “The Empress of Blues” when she still did not know her title. So if you want to know a little more about the beginnings of this bisexual singer, take a look at it, because it was not for nothing that she was nominated for 6 Emmys!

Bessie on HBO Max

The intervention

If since “But I’m a Cheerleader” was released you’ve been dreaming of the lesbian couple Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall made, this is your movie! The intervention is about four couples who get together in a vacation home to have a good time. Or at least that is what one of the couples believes, the other three want to take advantage of the moment to talk to them because their marriage is apparently a disaster and they want to carry out a typical “intervention” of those Americans that are so fashionable. It’s an ensemble movie, so we share airtime with everyone else, but the writer and director of the movie is Clea DuVall herself. So the lesbian plot is treated with the same importance as all the others.

The Intervention on HBO Max

Colette

If you are interested in meeting an interesting, revolutionary and complicated woman, take a look at the movie Colette. Based on the life of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley), one of the most important and innovative French writers of the 20th century. The story follows her life when she meets Willy, the man who would become her husband and who would use her by making her write the first books of hers that he would come signing with her name. When Claudine’s Saga reaches fame, Colette will confront her husband to claim her work and her freedom.

Colette on HBO Max

<br /> <br />



Know more: All the lesbian movies you can watch on Netflix in 2022



Gia

I’m not going to lie to you. Gia is one of those movies that personally pains me to see. It was one of the first I saw with a bisexual protagonist and it tells us about the life of the model Gia Carangi (Angelina Jolie) from the moment she travels to New York dreaming of becoming a star. Gia is considered the “first supermodel” of the 1980s. She is quite sad, but if you want a curiosity, in this movie Elizabeth Mitchell plays Linda, the love of Gia’s life. Now we can see her playing the mother of one of the protagonists of First Kill.

Gia on HBO Max

when i found out

When I Knew It is a very nice documentary about realizing that you are part of the LGBTQ community. It basically asks a lot of people how they found out they were lesbian, gay, bisexual, etc. Surely you have had that conversation with your lesbian-canarian friends. It’s short, it barely lasts 30 minutes, but I’ve found it interesting to see people of different ages and places talk about that moment when you come out of the closet with yourself. I recommend it.

When I found out on HBO Max

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Considering Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a bit of a stretch, really. Yes, there is mention of Harley Quinn’s bisexuality but it is just a tiny mention at the beginning of the film. Yes, we have Rene Montoya as another of the protagonists and although there is no romance scene, we do meet his ex-girlfriend in the movie and it is quite clear that she is a lesbian like in the comics or in the Gotham series.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on HBO Max

The Laramie Murder

The Laramie Murder is a film that tells us what happened in the city of Laramie after the terrible and brutal murder of Mattew Shepard. It is filmed as if a group of people had gone to film a documentary right after the tragedy. The truth is that it is a tough movie. At least I always cry when I see her. Perhaps because the Mattew Shepard case has always touched me a lot. But sometimes it’s important to remember our history, especially because thanks to the fight of Mattew’s parents, the law to prevent hate crimes was passed.

The Laramie Murder on HBO Max

At the moment these are all the lesbian movies that I have been able to find on HBO Max in 2022. If you are in another country, some may not be available. If you know of another please comment in the comments to continue improving the post and share lesbian knowledge. Also, it would be great if you could tell us below which are your favorites, so you help other lesbians to choose what to see on the weekend.

